Conway factory to suspend production, reduce staff

Structurlam Mass Timber Corp. said Wednesday that it is temporarily suspending operations and reducing staff at its Conway plant because a customer cancelled a contract, according to a news release.

The news release did not identify the customer. The Conway plant opened in 2021 with workers dedicated almost solely to producing laminated beams, timbers and panels for Walmart’s new headquarters. The contract was expected to last for the first two years of operations.

“Decisions like this are never easy, especially when they impact our people,” said Matthew Karmel, Structurelam's chief executive officer.

Karmel said that, since the company is no longer constrained by an exclusive production agreement, it can now produce products for new customers.

“We continue to work diligently to identify new solutions for putting this facility to good use, as it represents an important step in our North American growth strategy," Karmel said. "We appreciate the support of the Conway community and state and regional business partners, and we look forward to continuing to remain a vibrant part of this growing economy."

Structurelam is based in Penticton, British Columbia.

“We are grateful for the contributions and hard work of the Conway employees, and we anticipate the prospect of welcoming them back with new customer projects,” Plant Manager Jody Doak said in the news release.