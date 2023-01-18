Family seeks answers in killing five years ago

The family of a woman gunned down in front of her young children nearly five years ago appealed to the public Tuesday, asking for a witness to come forward that would lead to the arrest of the killer.

April Harris, a 30-year-old mother of four, was shot by a masked man outside her North Little Rock apartment on Jan. 19, 2018, authorities say. The bullets also struck her 5-year-old daughter, whom she was holding in her arms, and her three other children witnessed the murder.

Family members gathered at the Pulaski County sheriff's office Tuesday morning to speak with members of the media and keep Harris's name in the public eye so that her murder might be solved.

Her daughter Morgan, who was 10 at the time, remembered jumping in her mom's car with her siblings and hiding until police arrived.

"I turned around, and there was a guy there, and then he started shooting and everybody got into the car," Morgan said Tuesday. "And I was just sitting there because I didn't really know what was going on. And after he stopped shooting he ran away."

Police have been looking for the man who killed April Harris since that morning, and her family members have resolved to not let the case go cold. They think someone out in the community has information that would break the case open.

"It's just a shock that her killer's still at large," her sister Amber Harris said.

April worked hard to provide for her four kids, and was just taking her children to school that morning, Amber said.

"She was a great mother, an awesome mother," Amber said.

April Harris was what police sometimes call a "true victim," meaning she had no connections to criminal activities that are often the causes of gun violence, said Jeffery Allison, an investigator with the sheriff's office who has investigated the homicide on and off since it happened.

He doesn't consider April's killing a cold case. Investigators have continued to find leads and have even identified several suspects, but are still lacking a key piece of evidence to make an arrest, Allison said.

"I'm angry, I'm mad and I'm tired, and I want to know what happened to my child," April's mother, Tammie Fleming, said Tuesday. "And I will not stop until I find out."

The hope is that someone in the community will overcome the fear of retaliation over what could be seen as snitching and talk with police to bring closure to the family, Allison said.

"How could you not want to help them?" Allison said.

April's 5-year-old daughter's physical wounds healed, but she and her siblings will have lasting psychological trauma from that morning, her sister said.

"This is a lifelong thing that they'll have to deal with, and we're going to be there every step of the way," Amber said.





Hopefully one day they'll be able to show April's kids that the justice system works and that the man who killed their mom is in prison, Amber said.

"We speak about her all the time to her children," Amber said, "just to make sure they don't forget her."

When Morgan thinks about her mom, one of the memories that comes to mind is when she and her brother Michael waited to tell their mom about a school science project until the night before it was due.

Instead of being angry that her kids had procrastinated, Morgan said, April made sure they had all the supplies they needed and worked all night to get it done with them.

"She wasn't mad or angry, she just helped us," Morgan said.

The family hopes that soon someone will come forward with that crucial piece of information, Fleming said, but they'll never stop fighting to find April's killer, even if it takes five more years or longer.

"I'm not asking anymore, I'm begging for someone to come forward and give us the one lead that we need to solve this case," Fleming said.