Final crash victims recovered in Nepal

POKHARA, Nepal -- Nepalese authorities Tuesday began returning to families the bodies of plane crash victims and were sending the aircraft's data recorder to France for analysis as they try to determine what caused the air disaster.

The flight plummeted into a gorge Sunday while approching Pokhara International Airport, killing all 72 aboard. Searchers found cockpit voice and flight data recorders Monday and shut off a dam Tuesday to ease efforts to retrieve the last remaining body from the 984-foot-deep ravine. Two more bodies were found earlier Tuesday.

The voice recorder would be analyzed locally, but the flight data recorder would be sent to France, said Jagannath Niraula, spokesperson for Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority.

The French air accident investigations agency confirmed it is taking part in the investigation, and its representatives were already on site.

The twin-engine ATR 72-500t, operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, was completing the 27-minute flight from the capital, Kathmandu, to the resort city of Pokhara, 25 miles west.

It's still not clear what caused the crash, less than a minute's flight from the airport in light wind and clear skies.

Aviation experts say it appears that the turboprop went into a stall at low altitude on approach to the airport, but it is not clear why.

The aircraft was carrying 68 passengers, including 15 foreign nationals and four crew members. The foreigners included five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France.

More than 150 people gathered Tuesday at Tulsi Ghat, a cremation ground in Pokhara, to mourn Tribhuwan Paudel, a 37-year-old journalist and editor at a local newspaper, who died in the crash.

Funerals for other victims, many of whom were from the area, are expected in the coming days. They include a pharmaceutical marketing agent who was traveling to be with his sister as she gave birth, and a minister of a South Korean religious group who was going to visit the school he founded.

Patrick Smith, who flies Boeing 757 and 767 aircraft and writes a column called "Ask the Pilot," cautioned that a lot of details are still not known about the crash, but said that the plane "appears to have succumbed to a loss of control at low altitude."

"One possibility is a botched response to an engine failure," he told The Associated Press in an e-mail.

The type of plane involved, the ATR 72, has been used by airlines around the world for short regional flights since the late 1980s. Introduced by a French and Italian partnership, the aircraft model has been involved in several deadly accidents over the years.

Sunday's crash is Nepal's deadliest since 1992, when all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane were killed when it plowed into a hill as it tried to land in Kathmandu.

Information for this article was contributed by David Rising and Angela Charlton of The Associated Press.