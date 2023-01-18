GOP calls for bargain as debt clock ticking





WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called on Democrats Tuesday to engage in talks with Republicans over a fiscal plan including an increase in the federal debt limit, while the White House reiterated its rejection of such negotiations, highlighting the risk of a market-rattling battle over the ceiling later this year.

With the United States projected to bump up against the technical limit on how much debt it can issue on Thursday -- although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said she will still have a few months to maneuver -- Wall Street analysts and political prognosticators are warning that a perennial source of partisan brinkmanship could finally tip into outright catastrophe.

"I would like to sit down with all the leaders and especially the president and start having discussions," said McCarthy, R-Calif. "Who wants to put the nation through some type of threat at the last minute with the debt ceiling? Nobody wants to do that."

Republicans now in control of the House have been demanding deep spending cuts as the price for an increase in the statutory ceiling on federal debt. President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats demand the limit be raised without conditions -- a message reiterated hours after McCarthy spoke.

"This is something that should be done without conditions," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked if Biden will sit down with Republicans to discuss lifting the debt limit. "We are not going to be negotiating over the debt ceiling."

The remarks from the two sides suggested no early willingness to engage on a challenge that's expected to come to a head as soon as June. Failure to boost the ceiling would raise the likelihood of a U.S. payments default, an event that Yellen and her predecessors have warned would be catastrophic for the financial system and the economy.

McCarthy rejected the Democrats' preference for a simple hike to the ceiling.

"I don't see why you would continue the past behavior," he said. Democrats should negotiate to "set a budget, set a path to get us to a balanced budget and let's start paying this debt off."

The speaker said he is seeking changes to major entitlement programs as well as to annual discretionary spending that funds the operating budgets of federal agencies.

"Let's sit down and find a place where we can protect Medicare and Social Security for the future generations, let's put our house in order in how we are going to spend -- and let's make the investments we need to make America stronger," McCarthy said.

Jean-Pierre responded, "Congressional Republicans are threatening to hold the nation's full faith and credit -- a mandate of the Constitution -- hostage to their demands to cut Social Security, to cut Medicare and to cut Medicaid -- brinksmanship that threatens the global economy."

Yellen told congressional leaders Friday that the government will start deploying extraordinary accounting measures Thursday to avoid running out of cash. She said although it's impossible to specify when those measures will be exhausted, it's unlikely to be before early June.

After an initial conversation with Biden upon becoming speaker, McCarthy said he has not had an invitation for a follow-up meeting on the debt ceiling.

Part of the deal McCarthy struck with the most conservative members of his party to get their votes in the drawn-out House speaker election was to use the debt limit as leverage to force budget cuts, though without specific amounts or programs targeted.

McCarthy's struggle to gain his post this month doesn't bode well for negotiations on the debt ceiling, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., said Tuesday.

She called McCarthy a "dear friend," but said he made concessions over a speakership election spanning "several days in a row" that could cause real snarls in the process.

Sinema said "a deeply broken system" of partisanship in Congress has harmed chances to find compromises.

RISK OF DEFAULT

The national debt crossed $31 trillion for the first time last year. The borrowing cap is set at $31.38 trillion.

Big investors and bank economists are using financial models to predict precisely when the United States, which borrows money to pay its existing bills, will run out of cash. They are assessing what it could mean if the government is unable to pay some of its bondholders and the country defaults on its debt.

They are gaming out how to both minimize risks and make the most of any opportunities to profit that might be hiding in the chaos.

Congress places a limit on the amount of debt the country can issue, with a simple majority in the House and Senate required to lift it. That cap needs to be adjusted to allow the United States to borrow to pay for obligations it has already committed to, such as funding for social safety net programs, interest on the national debt and salaries for troops.

Wrangling over lifting the borrowing cap has become a Washington fixture and this year is shaping up to be particularly complicated.

Bank of America analysts wrote in a note to clients this week that a default in late summer or early fall is "likely," while Goldman Sachs called the possibility that the government would not be able to make good on its bills a "greater risk" than at any time since 2011. When the nation approached the brink in that episode, its credit rating was downgraded, and market gyrations helped force lawmakers to blink.

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Department are not publicly speaking about what they could do if an outright default were to happen this time, in part because the suggestion that they will bail out warring politicians could leave lawmakers with less of an incentive to reach a deal. But they have a series of options for mitigating the disaster if political impasse takes the nation up to or over the brink of default.

Many investors are waiting and watching to see what happens in Washington. But former government officials and cautious Wall Street observers warn that how financial markets will react could be significant.

Markets have grown bigger and more complex since 2011, and an outright default could lead to mass selling, which would impair financial functioning. While the government has done contingency planning for a default, former officials say there is no foolproof option for staving off a disaster.

"There is no good plan," said Jack Lew, Treasury secretary during the Obama administration. "It's a more dangerous time than ever before to test it."

Despite the risks, some financial pain may prove necessary to force lawmakers to reach a solution, said Daleep Singh, a former official at the Treasury, the Fed and the White House who is now chief global economist at PGIM Fixed Income.

LESSONS FROM 2011

Strategists across Wall Street have sent out a raft of research assessing when the United States will exhaust its ability to stay under the debt limit -- what's known as the X-date -- and how a default might ripple through asset classes.

T.D. Securities analysts think the credit rating on U.S. debt is likely to be lowered if negotiations go badly, which could spook some investors. S&P Global Ratings downgraded U.S. debt in 2011, but other major rating agencies still award it their top assessment. They also expect that people will sell out of risky assets such as stocks if a default occurs, while actually piling into some Treasury bonds.

In the month before the debt ceiling was raised in summer 2011, short-dated government bonds called bills swiftly fell in value, pushing their yield -- indicative of the government's cost of borrowing for three months -- sharply higher. Stock prices fell, and the 10-year Treasury yield moved in the opposite direction, in part because it was still seen by investors as a safe place to park their cash.

But there was no actual default in 2011. The only time the United States has failed to pay a bill was in 1979 -- but that was after an agreement had been struck and because of a technical issue.

Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at T.D. Securities, said although analysts and investors are thinking about the possibility of debt ceiling disaster, she had seen little to no trading in debt markets in anticipation. The uncertainties are still vast, and many investors think a compromise will be struck eventually, a sense of complacency that Misra sees as misplaced.

"The political situation is similar," she said, "but financial markets are a lot less liquid."

There is recent precedent for a meltdown. Trading in the Treasury market broke down in 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, as investors rapidly sold some types of government debt and set off a chain reaction of asset dumping, bedlam that stopped only as a result of Fed intervention.

If markets experience a new disaster caused by the debt limit debate, the Fed could again blunt the damage. Central bank officials planned for a possible default in 2011 and 2013, and transcripts from those meetings lay out a rough, unattractive playbook.

If the government failed to make regular payments on some bonds, those securities could plummet in value and become difficult to trade.

The Fed has a few ways of siphoning defaulted Treasury bonds out of financial markets, which could help prevent them from causing broader problems. For one, it could accept the bonds in operations that take government debt as collateral, based on the 2011 transcripts.

The Fed's staff suggested in 2013 that the central bank could purchase defaulted Treasury bonds outright -- or swap them for healthier ones -- in a bid to keep markets functioning. But such intervention would plunge the carefully apolitical central bank into the center of the partisan fray.

If the Fed succeeded at mitigating the financial fallout, it might make it easier for the debt ceiling fight to continue.

Plus, the Fed would be imperiling its independence to pursue its own policy goals -- most notably, stable prices -- if it abruptly reversed its current policy of reducing its bond holdings in order to save the broader government.

Information for this article was contributed by Erik Wasson, Jordan Fabian and Laura Litvan of Bloomberg News (TNS) and by Jeanna Smialek, Joe Rennison and Alan Rappeport of The New York Times.



