DEAR HELOISE: Is blackstrap molasses the same as regular molasses?

DEAR READER: No. Molasses comes from the juice of sugar cane or sugar beets. Once it's gathered, the juice is boiled down to extract the sugar crystals. The number of times the juice is boiled determines the type of molasses.

Light, or what we call "regular," molasses comes from the first boiling. The dark molasses comes from second boiling. Blackstrap molasses is what remains after the third boiling, and it has a very bitter taste.

DEAR HELOISE: I know people write in all the time about recipes that they should have cut out of the newspaper or recipes that they lost. I also know that War Cake is a very popular recipe you've printed before, but would you repeat that recipe for people like me who forgot to save it the last time it was printed? I'll cut it out and save it when I see it again -- I promise.

DEAR READER: It's true that War Cake is very popular, but it's been a little while since I last printed that recipe.

War Cake

2 cups brown sugar

2 cups hot water

2 teaspoons shortening

¾ cup raisins

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

Using a medium to large cooking pot or pan, mix together brown sugar, hot water and shortening. Add raisins, salt, cinnamon and cloves. Boil for five minutes after the mixture begins to bubble. Remove from heat, and after the mixture is cold (and it must be cold), add flour and baking soda that has been dissolved in a couple of teaspoons of cold water. Mix well.

Pour mixture into a greased tube on Bundt pan and bake for about 1 hour at 350 to 375 degrees.

DEAR HELOISE: Due to various health concerns, I'm limited in the use of certain spices. So much of my food became tasteless. Then I started using fat-free flavored bouillon with vegetables cooking in water, and the taste is wonderful.

Sometimes I add some bouillon to things like pasta or soups and stews.

