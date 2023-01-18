



Happy birthday (Jan. 18): You'll achieve beyond what you thought you could. What you bring to an endeavor is more than could be learned through study. You have a special talent — a spark that will catch on. More highlights: seeing your team win, experiencing the peace of the ocean and bringing something entirely new into being.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Honesty may be the best policy, but it's not a painless one. The truth can hurt, sometimes unnecessarily so. Before you decide to speak up, consider the chances of the situation improving because of this sharing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your imagination is ablaze, and you don't just think of what might be — you find real-world applications. Share your vision. You'll get plenty of blank stares, but if you find even one person who gets you, it's worth it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You can't take back what you say once it slips your lips, but it has a chance of being soon forgotten. The written word, however, can be saved forever. It's a day to exercise restraint before clicking that send button.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Luck is on your side today, and yet it would be foolish to waste fortune's favor by taking a big risk. Instead, continue your work and enjoy the graceful momentum and auspicious outcomes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You have advocates. Not that you need defense or are trying to inspire passion in your devotees. Still, it's nice to know that people are on your side and will be there when and if you ever need them.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Elitist behavior is abhorrent until the "insider" is you. To struggle this way is human. "People seem to enjoy things more when they know a lot of other people have been left out of the pleasure." — Russell Baker

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Before you explain yourself, consider carefully your audience. Many already know, don't want to know or aren't capable of understanding. There's but a small percentage of people who need and will be receptive to explanations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Love is the one commodity you can't get too much of, especially considering how many forms it comes in. Money, however, can be problematic in great quantities and can complicate things in unforeseen ways.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're in the mood for a makeover. Wherever you direct this energy, whether toward your image, domestic scene, relationships, finance or other, today's steps will be touched with luck.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You will inspire people, not with what you say but with how you say it. You're relatable. People see themselves in you, or they see an aspirational version of their future selves.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your key to success is your ability to focus on one thing until it's finished. By the end of the day, you'll have something excellent to show for your efforts. Avoid going off on tangents.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your life is moving along. You don't mind momentarily stopping the action for special reasons or people, but, like a train, you won't stop for long. Whether they get on board or not, you will keep to your schedule.

ON MERCURY AND MOUNTAINS: Though it may seem that some things never change, it’s simply not true. Given enough time, the mountains become sea. More time, and sea becomes mountains. The sun joins Pluto in Capricorn, the sign of tradition, authority and the relentless forward march of time. Then Mercury goes direct — a change we can appreciate immediately.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Academy Award winner Kevin Costner was originally to play the role of John Dutton in the series “Yellowstone” for one season, but the wild success of the show and role has brought five seasons and counting to eager audiences. Costner’s grounded Capricorn sun is balanced by astral persuasions from every element, but passionate fire sign energy is the most prevalent in his natal chart.



