Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Hunt earnings miss expectations

by By The Associated Press | Today at 8:49 a.m.
A view of the break area inside the new expansion Thursday, July 6, 2017, at the J.B. Hunt Transport headquarters in Lowell. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF)

LOWELL -- JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $201.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lowell-based company said it had profit of $1.92.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.45 per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $3.65 billion in the period, which also missed forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.79 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $969.4 million, or $9.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.81 billion.

Print Headline: Hunt earnings miss expectations

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT