Hutchinson released from custody after posting $50,000 bond in Benton County

BENTONVILLE -- The son of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson was released Sunday from the Benton County jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was arrested Friday on charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated second offense, speeding and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

A Benton County sheriff's deputy saw a vehicle going west on Southwest 14th Street at 10:41 p.m. Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit. The car was traveling 71 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to the affidavit.

The deputy stopped the vehicle on Been Road and Hutchinson was the driver, according to the affidavit. The deputy described Hutchinson's eyes as bloodshot and watery and said he smelled alcohol on Hutchinson's breath.

The deputy did field sobriety tests on Hutchinson and believed Hutchinson was under the influence of alcohol to such a degree his reactions, motor skills and judgment were substantially altered, according to the affidavit.

Hutchinson was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated. The deputy searched Hutchinson and found a clear plastic bag with a white, powdery substance in his right jacket pocket; the substance tested positive for cocaine, according to the affidavit.

The deputy also found a loaded Glock 43 9mm handgun in the car's center console, according to the affidavit.

Hutchinson's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Feb. 21 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's court.

Hutchinson's father, Asa Hutchinson, served as Arkansas' governor from 2015 until this month. The former governor has said he's considering running for president in the 2024 election.

