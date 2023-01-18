• Fola Alabi of Texas pleaded guilty in a romance scam in which women across the nation, often in their 70s and 80s and widowed or divorced, were cheated out of $1.6 million by someone often pretending to be a U.S. Army general, gradually gaining their trust and persuading them to send money.

• Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two unarmed men at a Black Lives Matter protest in Wisconsin in 2020 but was acquitted on self-defense grounds, has seen the plug pulled on gun-rights events featuring him at Southern Star Brewing in Conroe, Texas, and now the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

• Warren Mitchell, a Dallas police sergeant, said "everyone involved are juveniles and this is just a horrible incident" after a 14-year-old girl fatally shot an 11-year-old boy in an apartment parking lot after getting a gun during an argument with another child.

• Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, promised safer classrooms as he began a third term, and he portrayed the state as a prosperous and booming economic juggernaut.

• Kay Ivey began a second term as governor of Alabama, calling the state a place where "common sense and opportunity abound" in uncertain national times and vowing that "ensuring every Alabama student receives a high-quality education will be my No. 1 focus."

• Josh Shapiro used three Hebrew Bibles as he took the oath as governor of Pennsylvania and then highlighted his campaign themes of voters embracing democracy, rejecting extremism and hate, and asking their leaders to protect their rights and make progress on quality-of-life issues.

• Vivek Malek, an immigrant from India, became Missouri's first nonwhite state officeholder, pledging to safeguard taxpayer dollars, promote Missouri's state-run savings programs and "promote the promise of America" as treasurer.

• Roger Bruce, a Georgia state legislator, admitted no guilt but accepted a $250 fine for handing out water to voters, while a former legislator was fined the same amount for distributing pizza.

• Mark Newport, police chief of Portsmouth, N.H., said "hate, intimidation and divisiveness are simply not part of the fabric of this great city" as the Nationalist Social Club is taken to court on trespassing and civil-rights charges after banners were hung from a highway overpass proclaiming "Keep New England White."