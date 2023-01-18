J.B. Hunt posts $201.3M quarterly profit





Trucking and logistics company J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. reported fourth quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of analysts' expectations on Wednesday, citing impact on the bottom line from volume declines due to softer demand.

During a conference call with analysts Wednesday morning, company executives said there was a shift in market dynamics evident during the quarter, with customers becoming more cost conscious as capacity becomes more readily available.

The company also said it awarded $8.8 million in appreciation bonuses to its full-time drivers, along with its full-time hourly maintenance and office employees. The company issued a similar bonus last year. It also reported a $64 million one-time charge in casualty claim expenses as cases were settled at much higher levels than in the past.

Lowell-based J.B. Hunt reported net income of $201.3 million for the quarter that ended on Dec. 31, or earnings per share of $1.92, compared to $242.2 million, or $2.28 per share for the year ago period. A consensus of 23 analysts had expected earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter.

Revenue for the quarter was $3.65 billion, up 4% from $3.5 billion a year ago. A consensus estimate of 16 analysts had put revenue for the quarter at $3.84 billion.

For the year, the company reported earnings per share of $9.21 per share compared to $7.14 a year ago, an increase of 29%. Revenue for the year stood at $14.81 billion, up 22%.



