Kansas St. rallies, tops No. 2 Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Kansas State Coach Jerome Tang grabbed a microphone and stood amid a sea of purple, moments after delirious fans had flooded the floor to celebrate the No. 13 Wildcats' 83-82 overtime win over second-ranked Kansas on Tuesday night.

"You have one court-storming," the Wildcats' first-year coach told them over the din. "After this, we expect to win."

After blowing a 14-point first-half lead, the Wildcats responded to every haymaker Kansas threw down the stretch. And when their game went to overtime and players kept fouling out, Keyontae Johnson delivered for Kansas State, throwing down a go-ahead alley-oop dunk with 25 seconds left that ultimately proved to be the difference.

"In order to elevate," Johnson said later, "we have to beat teams like Kansas."

Johnson and Desi Sills (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks, Arkansas State) finished with 24 points apiece, and Nae'Qwan Tomlin had 15 points and 10 boards, as the Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) bounced back from a blowout loss to TCU by beating the Jayhawks for the first time since Feb 5, 2019.

Jalen Wilson tried to take over in overtime for Kansas, converting a three-point play, hitting a three-pointer and making two free throws for an 82-80 lead with just over a minute to go. But after Johnson made a free throw, Wilson missed a deep three-pointer as the shot clock expired to give the Wildcats another chance.

After a timeout, Markquis Nowell (UALR) threw the lob that Johnson slammed down for an 83-82 advantage.

Kansas (16-2, 5-1) also called a timeout to set up its own finishing play, but normally sure-handed Dajuan Harris Jr. lost the ball in traffic, and the Jayhawks never got a chance to put up a potentially winning shot.

"If you told me we'd have the ball with a chance to win twice, that's something I'd probably sell out for," Kansas Coach Bill Self said. "That last possession is one possession I probably wish we could take back."

Wilson played all 45 minutes and finished with a career-high 38 points for the Jayhawks. KJ Adams had 17 points and Gradey Dick had 16, though both of the key players were riding the bench at the finish after fouling out.

Both teams had chances to win in the final 30 seconds of regulation.

Kansas had possession first with 23 seconds to go and the game tied at 72-72, only to watch Harris lose control near the midcourt line. The Wildcats grabbed the loose ball and pitched it ahead to Johnson, but the star forward missed a wild shot at the rim just before the buzzer sounded.

NO. 1 HOUSTON 80, TULANE 60

NEW ORLEANS -- Marcus Sasser highlighted a 23-point performance with seven three-pointers, and top-ranked Houston earned its ninth straight victory.

J'Wan Roberts scored 15, Jamal Shead added 14 points and Tramon Mark had 12 for Houston (18-1, 6-0 American Athletic Conference). Jaylen Forbes scored 23 for Tulane (12-6, 5-2).

NO. 4 ALABAMA 78, VANDERBILT 66

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Freshman Brandon Miller scored 30 points as Alabama beat Vanderbilt for their seventh straight win.

Jaden Bradley and Noah Gurley each added 12 points for Alabama (16-2, 6-0 SEC). Tyrin Lawrence led Vanderbilt (9-9, 2-3) with 20 points.

NO. 9 TENNESSEE 70, MISSISSPPI STATE 59

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Zakai Zeigler had 24 points and Tennessee made 8 of 9 three-pointers in the second half as the No. 9 Volunteers beat Mississippi State.

Julian Phillips had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Tennessee (15-3, 5-1 SEC). Shakeel Moore scored a career-high 20 points for the Bulldogs (12-6, 1-5).

NO. 12 IOWA STATE 78, NO. 7 TEXAS 67

AMES, Iowa -- Jaren Holmes scored 21 points and No. 12 Iowa State defeated No. 7 Texas.

Gabe Kalscheur added 16 points, Caleb Grill contributed 17 and Osun Osunniyi finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Cyclones (14-3, 5-1 Big 12).

Christian Bishop led Texas (15-3, 4-2) with 12 points.

WAKE FOREST 87, NO. 19 CLEMSON 77

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Tyree Appleby scored 24 points to help Wake Forest (14-5, 6-2 ACC) beat No. 19 Clemson (15-4, 7-1), ending the Tigers' unexpected perfect start in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

PJ Hall had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead Clemson, while Tyson had 19 points and 14 boards.

NO. 21 BAYLOR 81, TEXAS TECH 74

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Keyonte George scored 27 points and No. 21 Baylor defeated Texas Tech.

George scored 18 points in the second half as the Bears (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) won their third in a row. LJ Cryer added 18 points. Jaylon Tyson led Texas Tech (10-8, 0-6) with 19 points

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 5 UCONN 103, SETON HALL 58

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. -- Aubrey Griffin and Dorka Juhasz each scored 22 points while Aaliyah Edwards added 21 to help No. 5 UConn (16-2, 9-0 Big East) rout Seton Hall (13-6, 6-3 Big East).

NO. 22 VILLANOVA 76, XAVIER 38

VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Maddy Siegrist had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Lucy Olsen added 19 points and Villanova (17-3, 8-1 Big East) cruised past Xavier(7-12, 0-10).