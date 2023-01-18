Lions continue winning streak

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team got 47 points from the bench on the way to a 77-71 victory over the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats on Monday, extending its winning streak to four games.

The Golden Lions (8-11, 4-2 SWAC) had four players score in double figures, led by Brahm Harris, who had 20 points. Kylen Milton added 18 points from the bench and Ismael Plet chipped in as well with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

UAPB grabbed 43 rebounds in Monday's game compared to Bethune-Cookman's 31, led by Ismael Plet's 12 boards. The Golden Lions also put in work on the offensive glass, turning 16 rebounds into 11 second-chance points.

Marcus Garrett led Bethune-Cookman (6-12, 2-3) with 21 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Kevin Davis collected 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Joe French and Dhashon Dyson each scored 11.

After falling behind 10-8, UAPB went on a 7-0 run with 15:52 left in the first half to take a 15-10 lead. The Golden Lions then lost some of that lead, but still entered halftime with a 42-40 advantage. UAPB relied on its 3-point shooting in the period, knocking down six shots to account for 18 of its 42 points.

Following intermission, UAPB kept widening that lead, going on an 8-0 run finished off by Chris Greene's 3, to grow the lead to 62-51 with 11:00 to go in the game.

The Wildcats narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Golden Lions still cruised the rest of the way.

The Golden Lions will return to action at home for Super Hero Costume Night against Southern University on Saturday. Game time at H.O. Clemmons Arena is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN

Bethune-Cookman 63, UAPB 61

Also in Daytona Beach, D'Shantae Edwards completed a go-ahead 3-point play with 9 seconds left, and Morgan Beacham converted a free throw in the final minutes to give Bethune-Cookman a narrow victory over UAPB (4-12, 2-4 SWAC).

Edwards scored on a fast break to tie the game and was fouled. Her free throw put the Wildcats up 62-61.

Beacham then made a steal and made the second of two free throws for the final margin.

Bethune-Cookman (5-10, 4-1) stormed back from what was a 61-54 UAPB lead with 1:54 remaining. Following a missed layup and turnover by the Lady Lions, Chanel Wilson made a 3-point basket as she was fouled but missed the free throw. Off a missed UAPB jumper, Beacham pulled BCU within 61-59 on a jumper, and Edwards came up with a steal that led to her fast break.

Coriah Beck scored 16 points to lead UAPB. She made 4 of 5 3-point shots.

Tia Morgan scored 15 points, and Demetria Shephard had 9 points the loss.

UAPB made just 23 of 60 field goals (38.3%) but was 6 for 13 from 3-point range and made 9 of 10 free throws.

Wilson scored 16 points, Beacham had 13 and Edwards scored 11 for BCU. Kayla Clark had 8 points to go with 10 rebounds.

UAPB will host Southern at 3 p.m. Saturday.