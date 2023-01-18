Little Rock city board extends permitting pause within historic Central High School neighborhood for 3 months

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors voted on Tuesday to extend a temporary moratorium on the issuance of demolition permits and exterior building permits within the neighborhood of Little Rock Central High School for three months.

The resolution was adopted along with other items as part of the city board's consent agenda.

Originally set to end on Thursday, the moratorium will now last until April 19 as a result of the city board's action.

Prior to the expiration of the moratorium, city officials are hoping to create a local-ordinance district that would confer new protections on the historic built environment of the Central High School neighborhood. They believe the area is in danger of losing federal recognition because of demolitions, neglect and improper alterations.

The Central High School Neighborhood Historic District has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1996. Its boundaries were further expanded in 2012.

Action by the city board to create a local-ordinance district while the moratorium is active would end the pause on permitting, according to the resolution's text.

A local-ordinance district for the Central High School area would be the second such district in Little Rock created by municipal officials. Currently, one encompasses the area of MacArthur Park.

The city board in July approved the initial six-month moratorium on demolitions and exterior building modifications for the Central High School Neighborhood Historic District.

The earlier resolution allowed for certain exceptions to the permitting moratorium, including for structures that get damaged.

A public hearing for the city board to consider the local ordinance district is scheduled for February, according to a memo from the city manager's office included with meeting materials.

Two other resolutions before the city board on Tuesday evening that would have authorized the issuance of exterior building permits related to window replacement for two properties within the Central High School neighborhood were rejected.

The city board voted down both resolutions in voice votes after Ward 1 City Director Virgil Miller Jr. expressed opposition. City staff had recommended that the permits laid out in the two resolutions be denied.