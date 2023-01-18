Little Rock city board member seeks measure to object to Central Arkansas Water’s 10-year set of rate hikes

A member of the Little Rock Board of Directors, during a meeting Tuesday, asked the city attorney to prepare a measure to express the city's rejection of a rate package that was approved last week by Central Arkansas Water's board of commissioners.

Shortly after the start of the city board meeting, Ward 5 City Director Lance Hines requested that an earlier resolution he had sponsored regarding Central Arkansas Water be withdrawn.

Hines' proposal before the city board on Tuesday would have directed the city's representatives on the Central Arkansas Water board to vote against any rate increases prior to "a thorough discussion" with Little Rock's and North Little Rock's governing bodies.

In lieu of his earlier resolution, Hines later asked City Attorney Tom Carpenter to prepare a resolution for consideration at a coming city board meeting to express the city's "objection and rejection" of the newly approved rate increase during Little Rock's 90-day window to opine on it.

Carpenter indicated he would.

"CAW will review this new resolution when it becomes available and will continue to work closely with officials from Little Rock and North Little Rock," utility spokesman Douglas Shackelford wrote in an email Tuesday evening when asked for comment on Hines' request.

"CAW is already scheduling additional public meetings to ensure that ratepayers and stakeholders understand the importance of this generational investment into infrastructure to ensure safe, clean water for decades to come," Shackelford added.

On Thursday, Central Arkansas Water's board approved a resolution setting a 10-year schedule of rate increases.

Because of increases to the utility's monthly base charge and usage-based price tiers as well as the imposition of a new infrastructure fee, customers throughout the region will be paying progressively higher bills every year through 2032.

Working with the consulting firm Raftelis, utility officials arrived at the rate schedule after concluding that Central Arkansas Water's revenue would have to double over the next decade to pay for needed capital improvements and more.

Unless Central Arkansas Water's decision is overturned, the first set of rate increases is expected to go into effect on July 1.

Officials have said that once a rate increase is approved by Central Arkansas Water's board, both Little Rock's and North Little Rock's city councils would have to reject it to prevent it from taking effect.

In addition to requesting that Little Rock representatives on the utility's board vote against a prospective rate increase, the resolution Hines withdrew Tuesday also would have directed the city attorney to prepare an amendment to the interlocal agreement between Little Rock and North Little Rock that birthed the regional water utility more than 20 years ago.

The separate municipal water systems serving their respective communities on both sides of the Arkansas River were merged in 2001.

According to language in Hines' resolution, the new amendment to the interlocal agreement would ensure that no action on rate increases by Central Arkansas Water took place before both governing bodies had been approached by utility officials in order to discuss the proposal and "jointly set parameters" for its implementation.

The resolution said that "the failure to follow this process provides either municipality with a right to declare a default and withdraw from the Interlocal Agreement."

Hines originally put forward the measure in December. At the time, the 10-year rate package was about to come before Central Arkansas Water's board for a vote, but the utility's staff on Dec. 15 asked for a one-month delay.

A consultant said an error had been identified in the rate model.

Four Little Rock representatives and three North Little Rock representatives make up Central Arkansas Water's board of commissioners. They serve seven-year terms.

At the moment, Little Rock's representatives on the Central Arkansas Water board are Jay Barth (vice chair), Jay Hartman, Kandi Hughes and Jim McKenzie. North Little Rock's representatives are Kevin Newton (chair), Carmen Smith (secretary/treasurer) and Anthony Kendall.

For their part, water commissioners approved a motion from McKenzie during last Thursday's meeting to have the utility's CEO work with the city councils of Little Rock and North Little Rock to develop a written protocol with regard to involving the two cities in rate discussions.