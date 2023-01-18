LIVE UPDATES: No. 25 Arkansas at Missouri

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Devo Davis, Ricky Council, Kamani Johnson and Makhi Mitchell

The Razorbacks tonight are looking to avoid their first four-game SEC losing streak since February 2020, when Eric Musselman was in his first season with the program. Arkansas is 0-3 in league games on the road.

Johnson is making his first start since the season opener against North Dakota State and second since the Razorbacks' home game against Missouri last season.

Council led the Razorbacks with 24 points in their 13-point loss at Vanderbilt last Saturday. He was 8 of 12 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from three-point range, and had 2 steals.

Black added 18 points and Davis pitched in 17 to go with a game-high 4 assists.

Arkansas has allowed 84.3 points per game and allowed opponents to shoot 44.1% from deep during its conference losing skid. It gave up a season-high 97 points and 10 threes to the Commodores.

The Razorbacks, according to KenPom data, are 10th and 9th in league-only games in offensive and defensive efficiency, respectively. They are last in three-point shooting and 13th in free throw percentage.

Only Auburn has sent teams to the free throw line more.

Missouri’s starters: D’Moi Hodge, Nick Honor, Tre Gomillion, Kobe Brown and Ronnie DeGray

The Tigers are coming off a pair of road losses in SEC play to Texas A&M and Florida. They are 2-0 at home in the league and 0-3 on the road.

Brown is averaging a team-best 18.4 points per game in conference play to go with 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He had 21 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 5 steals in the loss to the Gators on Saturday.

Brown was limited to an SEC-low 11 points in Missouri’s first meeting with Arkansas on Jan. 4. He was 3 of 7 from the floor and spent much of the first half on the bench with foul trouble.

Sean East, a 6-3 guard, led the Tigers with 13 points when the teams met two weeks ago, and Honor had 12 points and 4 assists.

Missouri is No. 1 in league games in offensive turnover rate, giving the ball away on only 13.6% of possessions, and it is No. 2 in turning opponents over (23.7%). They have struggled, though, with two-point defense.

Conference opponents have made 58.0% of looks inside the arc. That mark is last in the league.