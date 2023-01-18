LR Parkview girls hold on to win





Easy came and easy went for Little Rock Parkview on Tuesday night.

Luckily for the Lady Patriots, simplicity was enough to secure them a major 5A-Central Conference victory.

Tyra Robinson and Deanna Kamanga came up with key baskets late in the fourth quarter as Parkview held off a sturdy charge to beat Little Rock Christian 58-50 at Charles Ripley Arena in Little Rock.

"It was a really good win for us in a very competitive game," Parkview Coach Lahoma Howard said. "We've been playing hard from start to finish as of late, but I tell you what, we made it so hard on ourselves [Tuesday] by missing so many easy baskets.

"We missed a bunch of them."

But Parkview (13-5, 4-1) made a lot of them, too, which is why it was able to end one long streak while extending another.

Robinson finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Lady Patriots, who'd dropped their previous nine games to Little Rock Christian. Kamanga had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Jasmine Davis ended with 9 points, 13 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists. Jada Page also tacked on 8 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds.





Parkview, which ran its winning streak to five games, shot 22 of 65 (33.8%) and owned an overpowering 55-40 rebounding advantage, with many of those resulting in second-chance points around the rim. The Lady Patriots also forced 16 turnovers, including 10 in the first half.

But Parkview still found itself in a tussle with its cross-town opponent.

Little Rock Christian (12-7, 3-3) had a tough time making shots consistently throughout the opening half and couldn't take advantage whenever Parkview gave it an opening. The Lady Patriots led 13-5 after one quarter and made just 2 of 22 field-goal attempts in the second quarter but took a 21-17 halftime lead anyway, mainly because they were able to control the interior.

The Lady Warriors still trailed 26-22 in the third quarter until a free throw from Kamanga started a 10-0 run that gave Parkview a 14-point lead.

"If we can just keep playing hard like that and lock in, we'll get those type of results," Howard said. "We've just got to keep playing that way all the time. I tell them, when you do that, we'll get the results we're looking for, the results that we want."

Kamanga and Robinson had seven points apiece in the period as the Lady Patriots' lead swelled to 43-27 by quarter's end. But Little Rock Christian had an answer.

Mia Smith, who had a team-high 13 points, made two free throws at the start of the fourth to ignite a 20-6 burst. Her steal and layup with 3:24 left in the game pulled the Lady Warriors within 49-47.

Page, however, found Robinson inside on back-to-back possessions – following a pair of nifty steals – to push Parkview's cushion back to six. After Little Rock Christian's Whitley Rogers responded with a floater on the ensuing trip, Kamanga muscled her way for a lay-in that put the Lady Patriots back in charge.

Rogers had 12 points, 14 rebounds and 3 steals for the Lady Warriors, who were 17 of 53 (32%). Kate Denton followed with nine points, including two three-pointers during Little Rock Christian's comeback attempt.









