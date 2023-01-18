Mascot Tusk V dies at 4





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas' live mascot, Tusk V, died Sunday at his habitat in Dardanelle, according to a news release Tuesday from the UA athletics department.

The death was due to natural causes, according to the release. The Russian boar was born in April 2018 and had been in service since 2019 following the retirement of Tusk IV.

Tusk IV, who died in 2020 at the age of 9, was the father Tusk V. Tusk VI, the brother of Tusk V, will become the school's next live mascot.

Chip Stokes, one of the caretakers at the Tusk habitat, said at the time of Tusk IV's death that the life expectancy for the animals are typically 10-12 years.

The Tusk mascot lineage at Arkansas dates to 1997 when the Razorbacks began having live mascots at football games after a nearly 20-year hiatus. The UA set up a lineage funding program in 2008, and the animals are raised at the Stokes Family Farm in Dardanelle, about 120 miles from Fayetteville.

The Tusk mascots make appearances at Arkansas sporting events, including all home football games, as well as other Razorback-related events throughout the state.





In the 1960s and 1970s a number of live mascots were used by the university. In 1977, a mascot named Big Red III escaped an exhibit near Eureka Springs and was shot by a farmer. The following year another live mascot, Ragnar, died in the small south Arkansas community of Leola after a spree in which he killed a coyote, a domestic pig and seven rattlesnakes, according to university records.

Nichols to Purdue

Former University of Arkansas defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols announced Tuesday he was committed to playing his final season at Purdue.

Nichols, a Springdale High School graduate who started all 12 regular season-games this season, entered the transfer portal during bowl practices. He recorded 16 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 2 quarterback hurries in 2022.

Nichols is on track to join Arkansas teammates Anthony Brown, a safety who redshirted this season, on the Purdue roster for spring practices.

The Razorbacks have had 26 players enter the transfer portal and eight of them have wound up landing at Power 5 schools, including safety Jalen Catalon (Texas), tight end Trey Knox (South Carolina), defensive end Jordan Domineck (Colorado), safety Myles Slusher (Colorado), receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. (Baylor), defensive back Khari Johnson (Boston College), Nichols and Brown.

Colorado and Purdue are among four schools that have landed multiple ex-Razorbacks. Punter Reid Bauer, safety Simeon Blair and offensive lineman Marcus Henderson all committed to Memphis, where the Razorbacks practiced on Dec. 26 prior to their 55-53 triple-overtime win against Kansas in the Liberty Bowl. Linebacker Jackson Woodard and offensive lineman Jalen St. John both committed to UNLV, where former Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom took the head coaching reins last month.

Bowman to Temple?

Former Arkansas cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman looks to have a landing place. Matt Zenitz of On3Sports and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported Tuesday night that Bowman is set to become the new corners coach at Temple.

Bowman worked one season at Arkansas for Sam Pittman and defensive coordinator Barry Odom. The Razorbacks have had a mass exodus of defensive backs to the transfer portal during and after the season.

Bowman, who met Odom in Memphis during his coaching days at Cordova (Tenn.) High School, had previously worked at Arkansas-Monticello (2016), Tennessee-Martin (2017-18), as co-defensive coordinator at Austin Peay (2019-20) and Tennessee-Martin (2020-21) and at Marshall before joining the Razorbacks.

Hillis improving

Former Arkansas running back Peyton Hillis continues to make strong progress in a Florida hospital after his health scare following a water rescue in the Gulf of Mexico of a couple of family members on Jan. 4.

Hillis, who swallowed sea water and was having trouble with his kidneys and lungs, has been off a ventilator since last Wednesday and has been walking around some in recent days. He has continued to remain on dialysis to help improve his kidney function, according to family members.

His father, Doug, said via text Tuesday the doctors are talking about releasing him perhaps within the next four days.









