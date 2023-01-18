Mustangs pull away late to turn back Eagles

Separation was going to be hard to come by Tuesday night in Little Rock. After all, Baptist Prep and Central Arkansas Christian, both entered undefeated in conference play and tied atop the 3A-5.

But after the Mustangs (8-4, 4-0) started the fourth quarter with a four-point play by Eli Fulgham to extend their lead to 38-28, their depth took over to win 57-42 at Baptist Prep.

"Very," Baptist Prep Coach Austin Trembley said of how deflating the play was. "It was a close game, a good game. And that one really hurt. After that, we weren't able to come back."

CAC and Baptist Prep (11-2, 6-1) were neck-and-neck for the first three quarters. They finished the first quarter tied 9-9, entered halftime with CAC up 25-20 and entered the fourth quarter with that lead moving to 34-28.

But the fourth quarter saw the Mustangs pounce on the Eagles' mistakes to outscore them 23-14.

Freshman guard Kevin Williams was CAC's tempo-setter all night. He scored 11 points and set up two late three-pointers for Fulgham.

He, along with fellow freshman Jacob Henry, played the large majority of CAC's minutes at the point guard spot -- something Coach Matt Hall said he believes says something about his team as a whole.

"That was a big moment for those guys," Hall said of Williams and Henry's play Tuesday. "For those guys to step up and play big minutes down the stretch in this one to get a win, was a big one.

"You can't have freshmen come in and play and be successful without great leadership from your seniors. If your seniors are upset those freshmen are playing, then it causes problems."

Juniors Sam Maddox (10) and Lane Baxter (11) each reached double figures to bolster the Mustangs.

"We've been looking forward to this one for a while," Hall said. "We were prepared for a dogfight. At the end of the day, our depth hurt them. We got a lot of guys we can play, and they just got tired."

Dane Spoon led Baptist Prep with a game-high 18 points. Jack Mercer added 11 points.

"This was a huge game. With that being said, we get to play them again," Trembley said. "We got some good film from this game to learn and get better. How can we get a few points on offense and a few points on defense?

Winning a conference championship is still very possible. We just got to do to them what they did to us tonight and beat them on their home floor."

GIRLS

Baptist Prep 62, Central Arkansas Christian 58

Central Arkansas Christian jumped out to a 10-1 start thanks to its transition offense, but Baptist Prep quickly closed the gap to win its first conference game.

Once Baptist Prep (7-3, 1-3 3A-5) began to hit shots midway through the first quarter, CAC (4-13, 1-6) was unable to run in transition and its offense stalled out. The Eagles finished the first quarter on a 15-7 run and led at halftime 32-28.

Baptist Prep was spearheaded by sophomore guard Chloey-Rei Brown's 22 points and hounding defense on CAC's ball-handlers. Freshman guard Makenzie Moore provided an outlet for Brown, scoring 15 points.

CAC's frontcourt duo of seniors Riley Bryant and Livia Burton finished with 19 and 16 points, respectively.