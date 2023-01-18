• Taylor Swift's acoustic guitar, Eminem's signed tennis shoes and an ensemble worn by a BTS member are among the items to be auctioned for charity next month. Julien's Auctions said Tuesday that memorabilia from some of the most popular performers will be on offer at the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction on Feb. 5. All proceeds from the event following the Grammy Awards ceremony will go to MusiCares, which is dedicated to helping musicians in times of financial and medical crisis. A signed Epiphone acoustic guitar that appeared on Swift's 2020 "evermore" album artwork could draw $5,000 to $10,000. Eminem wrote the words "Shady" on a white pair of Nike Air Max that could go for up to $3,000. A black utility-style jumpsuit and buckle belt worn by BTS' J-Hope during a photo shoot for his debut solo album, "Jack In the Box," could garner up to $4,000. Snoop Dogg and his son, Cordell, will donate signed sound systems along with an NFT that could go for up to $8,000. Joni Mitchell is donating a signed print of an original oil painting of Jimi Hendrix, and another painting will come from former Van Halen lead singer David Lee Roth -- a signed acrylic on canvas called "Dark Ocean." Also available are items from Barbra Streisand, Daft Punk, Jimmy Buffet, Ozzy Osbourne, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo and Katy Perry.

• Making his first speaking appearance since #MeToo-era allegations derailed his career, actor Kevin Spacey used a colorful Italian term to thank the National Cinema Museum in Turin, Italy, for having the courage to invite him. Spacey on Monday received a lifetime achievement award, discussed key roles during a master class and then introduced the 1999 film "American Beauty," for which he won his second acting Oscar, to a sold-out crowd. "I am truly blessed and grateful and humbled. And my heart is very full tonight toward the National Museum of Cinema for having had the "le palle" to invite me tonight," Spacey said, using the Italian word for a male body part synonymous with courage, to cheers from the audience. "By presenting this award, they are making a strong defense of artistic achievement, and for that they should be applauded," Spacey said. The sold-out events were billed as Spacey's first such engagements in five years. After multiple allegations of sexual assault surfaced, he lost his starring role on the Netflix series "House of Cards" and saw other opportunities dry up, including having his role as J. Paul Getty reshot with Christopher Plummer in "All the Money in the World." Spacey did not directly address the allegations, but while noting the loyalty of many fans, he said "the bond I share with them will not be easily broken by unrestrained, ever-shifting mobocratic ties." He choked up as he thanked his manager, Evan Lowenstein, for his support, calling him "the brother I never had." Spacey said he was also "enormously grateful" to Italian actor/director Franco Nero, who hired him for a role in "The Man Who Drew God," which was filmed in Turin. Spacey will be on hand when the film is previewed in Rome this week.

