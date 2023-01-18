



Parks and Trails to meet Thursday

The Hot Springs Parks and Trails Advisory Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Parks and Trails conference room in the City Hall Annex, 111 Opera St.

The agenda includes the following items:

• Hot Springs Creek Greenway Trail updates, including Southern Trail and Jean Wallace Wetlands Trailhead.

• Velocity Park updates, including construction of Phase 1; a dedication date; and grants for phases 2 and 3.

• Stokes Creek Greenway Trail updates, including construction of Phase 1.

• 2023 community programs, including Tikes, Trikes and Trails; Stories in the Park; Adair Concert Series; and Arbor Day.

• Other park projects for 2023.

For more information on the committee and the latest agenda, visit http://www.cityhs.net/PTAC.

Civil Service panel set to meet today

The Hot Springs Civil Service Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. today at the Hot Springs Police Department, 641 Malvern Ave., to discuss monthly reports from the fire and police departments, and review the fire department's written exam applicant process.

Following the meeting, the commission will conduct applicant interviews for the police department.

For more information on the Civil Service Commission and the latest agenda, visit http://www.cityhs.net/csc.

Library board meets on Monday

The Garland County Library Board of Directors is scheduled to meet at noon Monday at the library, 1427 Malvern Ave.

Patrons wishing to address concerns with the board are asked to obtain a request form at the library's circulation desk.



