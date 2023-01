North Little Rock police on Tuesday afternoon were investigating a shooting on East Broadway that left one person dead, authorities said.

Officers arrived at a parking lot on the 1700 block of East Broadway around 3:43 p.m. and located a male victim who had been shot at least once. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's next of kin had not yet been notified, so no further identifying information was provided, police said.

No arrests had been announced late Tuesday.