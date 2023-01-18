Sections
North Little Rock police ID victim in East Broadway homicide

by Remington Miller | Today at 12:48 p.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle in 2019.

The North Little Rock Police Department has identified the man killed near East Broadway on Tuesday, a news release said. 

Christopher Dobbins, 30, of North Little Rock was found dead near the 1700 block of East Broadway with “at least one gunshot wound” just before 3:45 p.m., police said. 

Officers were responding to the area in reference to a shooting, the release said. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

North Little Rock police have asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact the department’s tip line by calling  (501) 680-8439 or calling Detective Cody Stroud at (501) 975-8771.

