Police: 1 dead after standoff in North Little Rock

A person believed to have been engaged in a standoff with North Little Rock police early Wednesday is dead, authorities said.

Just before 2 a.m., officers responded to a call about a disturbance with a weapon in the 4700 block of North Locust Street, a release from the city’s Police Department said.

According to the release, authorities were told the person suspected in the disturbance had a weapon. Officers were able to “quickly locate” and remove the victim from the residence, police said.

The suspect, whose name wasn’t immediately released, shot at officers from inside the house and then started to come outside while aiming a gun at them, according to authorities.

A North Little Rock officer shot their weapon and the barricaded person retreated back inside the house, the release said.

The Police Department’s Special Operations Unit and Crisis Negotiation Team arrived at the scene and were unable to make contact with the suspect, according to the release. A SWAT team entered the home and found the suspect dead.

Police said it wasn’t immediately clear if the suspect was fatally shot by the officer, whose name wasn’t immediately released, or a self-inflicted wound.

Detectives arrived on the scene to conduct an investigation and the officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave, according to department policy, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.