Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Source: Titans pick GM

The Tennessee Titans are hiring San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager, a person familiar with the decision said, It gives the NFL nine minority GMs among the league's 32 franchises. The Titans interviewed their seventh candidate Tuesday morning in Buffalo senior director of pro scouting Malik Boyd. The search committee headed by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk picked Carthon, whose first interview was last Friday, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Titans have not commented on the hiring. Carthon will be the first minority general manager for the original American Football League franchise founded in 1960 in Houston. He also will be the sixth minority among the past eight GMs hired in the NFL. Carthon joined the Niners as pro personnel director in 2017 and has been director of player personnel the past two years. Boyd was the seventh candidate to interview with the Titans since Jan. 12 to replace,who was fired Dec. 6. Arizona hired Monti Ossenfort, the Titans' director of player personnel who also interviewed for the Tennessee GM job, as the Cardinals' new general manager Monday. Others interviewed by the Titans were vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, who took over personnel when Robinson was fired; Glenn Cook, Cleveland's assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel; Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel.

Report: Player without seat belt

Georgia football player Devin Willock was not wearing a seat belt when he was ejected from the vehicle in a weekend crash that killed him and a recruiting staff member, police said. A police report released Tuesday listed excessive speed on a road with a 40-mph limit as one of the primary causes of the crash. The wreck occurred at 1:45 a.m. Central on Sunday in Athens, Ga., less than two miles from the university campus. A few hours earlier, the Bulldogs held a parade and a ceremony honoring their second straight national championship. The 20-year-old Willock, an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, died shortly after being taken to a hospital. Two other people were in the car, including offensive lineman Warren McClendon. Like LeCroy, McClendon was wearing a shoulder and lap restraint while seated in the right front passenger seat, police said. He sustained a laceration in the middle of his head, according to the report from Athens-Clarke County police. Another member of the Georgia football staff, Victoria Bowles, was hospitalized with multiple, serious injuries. She was sitting in the backseat with Willock and not wearing a seat belt, the report said. Police investigators said the 2021 Ford Expedition failed to negotiate a left curve, and the SUV struck two utility poles, slicing them in half, before striking a tree. That sent the vehicle spinning in a clockwise direction before it slammed into another tree on the driver's side.

Chargers' assistants fired

Brandon Staley will be back for a third season as the Los Angeles Chargers' head coach, but offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day have been fired after two years, the team said Tuesday. Staley has a 19-16 record, including playoffs, in his two seasons. He led the Chargers to their first playoff appearance since 2018 with a 10-7 regular-season mark. The Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-30 in Saturday's AFC wild-card round game after blowing a 27-0 late in the second quarter. Criticism about Lombardi's play-calling increased throughout the season. The Chargers were ranked ninth in total offense, but 20th in scrimmage yards per play along with the third-worst rushing attack in the league.

BASKETBALL

Bama player provided gun

Investigators said a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder provided the gun used in the fatal shooting, but another man fired the weapon. Investigators wrote in a court document that Darius Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before the shooting. Another man is accused of firing the gun and killing a young woman near the university's campus, according to court documents filed in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Miles, 21, a junior reserve forward from Washington, D.C., and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Charles County, Md., are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The shooting occurred early Sunday on the Strip, a student-oriented business district of bars and restaurants near the Tuscaloosa campus, police said. Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by a bullet, investigators wrote in the court document. The University of Alabama said in a statement that Miles is no longer on the basketball team.

BASEBALL

Cubs pick up pitcher

The Chicago Cubs claimed pitcher Julian Merryweather off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Merryweather appeared in 26 games for Toronto last season, going 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA. The 6-4 right-hander struck out 23 in 26 2/3 innings. To make room for Merryweather on the 40-man roster, right-hander Manuel Rodriguez was designated for assignment. Rodriguez went 2-0 with a 3.29 ERA and 4 saves in 14 relief appearances for Chicago last season. Merryweather, 31, made his big league debut with the Blue Jays in 2020. He is 0-4 with a 5.64 ERA and 2 saves in 47 career games.