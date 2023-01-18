OPINION | EDITORIAL: Swing and a miss

First there was the physical, permanent “art” to honor Martin Luther King in Washington, D.C., a memorial that was opened to the public in 2011. Critics of the granite statue, including this column, have said the thing looks more like a stern taskmaster looking down on an unpleasant scene than anything that you’d call a tribute to Dr. King.

Now, this past week of all weeks, Boston has unveiled a . . . We think it could be called a sculpture. And we think it’s supposed to be of MLK and his wife embracing. Or at least that’s what the press releases say. You never can be sure with modern art.

You know it’s a miss, and is safe to acknowledge as such, when a Boston Herald columnist writes on Twitter: “Given that I am not white, I am safe from ANY charges of racism for saying the MLK embrace statue is aesthetically unpleasant. The famous photo should have been a FULL statue of the couple and their embrace. What a huge swing and miss in honoring the Dr & Mrs King. SAD!” That Rasheed Walters felt compelled to tweet as much about the 22-foot-tall bronze sculpture titled “The Embrace” in Boston Common reveals a lot. But nothing good. (Including his take on adding all-caps “SAD!” at the end.) The thought of the Boston memorial should be considered a bona fide A-plus. The execution, a solid D-minus. Reactions to the sculpture quickly went viral: “Show me a white man that was honored with a statue of only two of his limbs,” tweeted comedian Javann Jones.

“That MLK statue looks obscene from certain angles, but when you see the whole thing you realize it’s supposed to depict the result of Martin Luther King Jr. and [Coretta] Scott King having gone through the teleporter in The Fly together,” tweeted the Daily Wire’s Frank J. Fleming.

The Art Newspaper says the sculpture took five years to make at a cost of $10 million. Funding was provided by a group called Embrace Boston; the piece was commissioned by the city.

“Mixed reviews” is a polite way to put the reaction. From above, the sculpture exudes the fictional horror of H.P. Lovecraft. Somebody in a Washington Post story described it as “provocative assembly of hard-to-identify body parts.” Others, including the former director of Queens Museum in New York, weren’t so subtle in their critiques of what was being depicted.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she hoped the art would help open people’s eyes to Dr. King’s vision. Would that such a sculpture in every city park could do so. But why is it so hard to get these tributes to MLK right?

Seneca Scott, cousin to Mrs. King, critiqued the piece for the journal Compact. His review wasn’t glowing.

“For my family, it’s rather insulting,” he wrote, adding that the sculpture is an “especially egregious example of the woke machine’s callousness and vanity . . . .” Mr. Scott questioned how the piece could bring tangible benefits to struggling Black families as was intended.

Art is subjective. Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder. But in this case, beholders’ eyes aren’t seeing the intended vision. It can be hard to do so when those who’re in charge seem to concentrate too much on the symbol being created and not enough on the person it was meant to honor.