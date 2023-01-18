OTHERS SAY: Another near miss for the nation’s tattered transportation infrastructure

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Perhaps not since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks have the spacious skies over America been as empty as they were last Wednesday morning when the Federal Aviation Administration ordered all domestic flights grounded over a computer malfunction. The cause wasn't immediately identified, but this is the second time in two weeks that major disruptions have occurred in the air transportation system related to aging computer systems that experts have long warned are in need of an upgrade.

What plagued Southwest Airlines in late December, experts say, was a computer and software system designed to handle 1990s-era scheduling. When it failed at the same time a major winter storm hit, Southwest suffered a meltdown that ruined the travel plans for millions of passengers and their families. Then, on Wednesday, more than 7,000 flights reportedly were delayed or canceled after an FAA flight-safety system completely shut down.

The traveling public should hold onto that sense of exasperation and channel it toward bringing House Republicans to their senses. They have declared war on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that Congress passed in 2021.

A big part of the problem is the misunderstanding that infrastructure is only about big spending on labor, concrete and rebar. It increasingly involves expensive computers and software necessary not just to manage complex air-traffic operations but also water, gas and electric-utility systems.

Not only do these systems need regular modernization and upgrades, they also need to be hardened to prevent foreign hackers from sabotaging networks.

Prominent Republicans spent Wednesday pointing fingers at Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, but the problem extends far beyond him. And it won't be solved if they spend time maneuvering for political advantage rather than working to ensure that what's wrong gets fixed--before more disaster strikes.