Ozarks VA health care system names new director

FAYETTEVILLE – Dr. George Velez has been named medical center director for the Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Velez, who has served as the deputy medical center director for the VA Caribbean Healthcare System, will oversee delivery of health care to veterans from the Fayetteville medical center and seven outpatient clinics in Fort Smith, Harrison and Ozark; Branson, Springfield, and Joplin, Mo.; and Jay, Okla., the release states.

"We are thrilled to bring Dr. Velez onboard as Fayetteville's new medical c enter director," said Dr. Skye McDougall, South Central VA Health Care Network director. "His experience will be vital as we continue to expand our partnerships the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Northwest, Mercy Health of Northwest Arkansas, Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and the Freeman Health System of Joplin."

Velez, a retired 20-year U.S. Air Force veteran, participated and led multiple worldwide deployments to include humanitarian aid missions and also received the Theodore C. Marrs Award which recognized him as the Air National Guard Health Administrator of the Year, according to the news release.

"It's an honor and privilege to serve my brother and sister veterans," Velez was quoted in the release. "My call to duty is to ensure veterans receive the care they've earned and deserve."