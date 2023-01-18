Pulaski County deputy put on leave after battery arrest

A Pulaski County deputy has been placed on administrative leave after she was arrested Saturday evening on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, authorities said.

Little Rock police officers responding to a battery report at 901 Napa Valley Drive around 4:53 p.m. Saturday made contact with Janeka Watkins, 28, of Little Rock, and her ex-girlfriend Alexis Redrick, 29, of Little Rock, according to a police incident report.

Watkins is a deputy with the patrol division of the sheriff's office, according to a Tuesday statement from the agency. She told police that Redrick tried to take her television and tore out one of her dreadlocks when they fought over the television, the police report states.

However, Redrick told police that the TV was hers and she had come to take it when Watkins grabbed her and started fighting with her. She said she grabbed Watkins' hair to stop her, as the two were punching each other.

Both women were arrested and charged with third-degree domestic battery and taken to the Pulaski County jail. Watkins was placed on leave pending an internal investigation.

Neither woman appeared on the jail's online inmate roster Tuesday night, and court records did not show bond amounts for either of them.