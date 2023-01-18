IDEA ALLEY: Salad, casserole from 2 Kats’ files

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

This spreadable salad from Linda Wolf is an unusual combination of sweet and savory.

"It's from an E.H.U. [Extension Homemakers Unit] Tasting Luncheon my mother attended in Abilene, Kan. in Nov. 1988," Wolf writes.

Pimento Cheese Spread Salad

1 (5 ½-ounce) jar pimento cheese spread (see Editor's note)

1 (8-ounce) carton Cool Whip

1 (15 ½-ounce) can pineapple tidbits, well drained

1 (6-ounce) package miniature marshmallows, optional

1 (2-ounce) package chopped black walnuts (about 1/3 cup)

Blend the cheese and whipped topping together well. Fold in the remaining ingredients. Chill and serve. Good with meat dishes, sets up fast and does not get runny. Keeps several days in the refrigerator.

Editor's note: Jarred pimento cheese has become increasingly difficult, if not impossible, to find. I've heard rumors that Kraft discontinued the product, but I couldn't verify that. You'll need a little more than ½ cup of pimento cheese spread to prepare this recipe. See the recipe below to make your own.

■ ■ ■

I found this recipe scrolling through Amazon product reviews for Kraft Pimento Cheese Spread. It was posted by user "Otis" of North Carolina.

Copycat Kraft Pimento Cheese Spread

1 (4-ounce) jar chopped pimentos, drained

6 to 8 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon white vinegar

Blend all ingredients until smooth. Refrigerate a few hours for the flavors to blend.

This recipe makes the equivalent of 2 (5-ounce) jars.

■ ■ ■

Linda Brown sent an enormous stack of recipes by paper mail that I'm still sorting through. This is the first of many to come.

It is from the September 1992 edition of Rural Arkansas (now known as Arkansas Living published by the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas). Norma Boyd of Cash was featured in the "Family Favorites" column. This is her recipe.

Rice and Broccoli Casserole

2 packages frozen chopped broccoli

1 cup rice

1 onion, chopped

1 stick margarine

1 can cream of chicken soup

½ cup milk

1 cup grated cheddar cheese, plus more for topping

2 teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Cook broccoli, slightly, not done and drain. Cook rice in 2 cups water. Saute onion in margarine. Combine broccoli, rice, sauteed onion, undiluted chicken soup, milk, 1 cup grated cheddar, salt and pepper and mix well. Transfer to a greased casserole and sprinkle top with more cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Makes 10 servings.

