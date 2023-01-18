Springdale considers $311.5 million capital improvement bonds issue for senior center, parks, fire department, streets

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council on Tuesday heard its first accounting of a proposed $311.5 million capital improvement bond issue for the city this year.

The council is set to vote on the measure Feb. 14 and call for voters' approval in a special election May 9. If voters approve, the city would receive the bond's construction funds Aug. 16.

The bond would give the city $131.4 million to spend on capital projects.

It also would bring debt from the city's last two bonds -- 2018 and 2020 -- under one umbrella for payback, said Bob Wright, a senior managing director for Crews & Associates, an investment banking firm that has handled several bond issues for the city. It would also pay for various fees and other costs associated with taking out the new bond.

The 2023 bonds would be repaid by an extension of a 1-cent sales tax, dedicated to repaying bonds, Wright said.

"Residents have paid that tax for decades," he said.

Additionally, total receipts from another 1% sales tax, a portion of which has been paying off bonds, would no longer be used to pay bond debt and would become available for the city's general budget, explained Colby Fulfer, the mayor's chief of staff.

The sales taxes brought the city $23 million each, or a combined $46 million, in 2022. Those tax receipts were up 20% from 2021 when they brought the city $19.2 million each, or $38.4 million total, he said.

The average growth of those sales tax receipts has been 9.5% over the last five years, Wright said.

The 2023 bond would pay $135.4 million debt remaining from the 2018 bond and $42.3 million from the 2020 bond, or about $178 million total, Wright said.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said possible uses of the 2023 bond money could be $15 million for a new Senior Center on East Emma Avenue; $15 million for park improvements, including updating Murphy Park, adding pickleball courts to several facilities and adding turf to the city's current ball fields; and $7 million to build one new fire station and consider outfitting all stations with ambulances.

The remaining money -- at least $90 million -- would pay for street improvements, Wright said.

Sprouse said the city most probably would build the next phases of several road projects already started. Gene George Boulevard would be continued north to County Line Road. The second phase of the West Emma and Har-Ber avenues connection would be built, with a flyover of Interstate 49, and 64th Street improvements would be continued south.

Sprouse said the city has engineering designs in hand for these roads and is ready to start building. And the city has acquired the necessary rights of way on some.

Other street projects paid from the street bond could include trails, sidewalks and improving intersections, Sprouse added.

Wright said the timing of the bond is in place for the city to take advantage of falling interest rates before they rise again. He noted the interest rates hit a peak of 4.4% in October and November but have been on a sharp decline since.

"This is one city where residents can see the work that previous bonds have made possible," he said. "They drive Don Tyson [Parkway]. They drive Wagon Wheel. This is the only city in Northwest Arkansas that has three major east-west corridors, and they relieve traffic.

"The taxpayers see that you've been good stewards of their money and you've done what you promised," Wright told the council. "And you will take not one more penny out of their pockets."