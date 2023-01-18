State House committee OKs bill permitting fire department bomb squads to make arrests, carry weapons

A bill that would allow members of municipal fire department bomb squads to carry weapons and make arrests while responding to bomb threats received approval Tuesday from the House Judiciary Committee.

House Bill 1018, which passed the committee without audible dissent, originated after bomb squad technicians with the Fort Smith Fire Department raised concerns about not being able to defend themselves in potentially dangerous situations. Skip Mathews, bomb squad commander for the department, told committee members he once found himself clearing a survivalist bunker alongside law enforcement in a remote corner of the state without a firearm.

"We were in the middle of nowhere and we had safety concerns," Mathews said. "If the perpetrator ... was out there watching us take all his stuff, he could just open fire and we had no protection."

Under current statutes, bomb squad members must receive permission from their county sheriff to carry weapons while on the job. In some cases, sheriffs concerned about carrying additional liability may be reluctant to extend permission to fire department bomb technicians, said Rep. Stephen Meeks, R-Greenbrier, the bill's sponsor.

Were the bill to pass, it would fall to fire departments to manage the liability, said Todd Cardin, bomb squad commander and assistant chief for the Conway Fire Department who brought the issue to Meeks' attention.

Along with Fort Smith and Conway, Little Rock is the only other municipality in the state with a bomb squad attached to its fire department. If the legislation passed, Cardin said it would affect roughly 20 bomb squad members.

Before carrying a firearm or making an arrest, a bomb squad member would have to receive law enforcement training approved by the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. No squad members with disciplinary actions suspending their authority would be permitted to carry a firearm while working. The bill also bars technicians from carrying a weapon if Arkansas State Police has their fingerprint impressions on file or federal law prohibits them from possessing a firearm.

[Read House Bill 1018 » arkansasonline.com/118housebill/]





"These are going to be guys who know what they're doing, who have the proper training," Meeks said. "What this does is it allows these guys to be able to protect themselves, and by doing so it also allows them to protect the public and to also protect potentially millions of dollars in property damage that could result from one of these devices going off."

Before joining a bomb squad, members are required to receive training through the FBI at the agency's facility in Huntsville Ala., said James Dawson, special agent in charge of the FBI's Little Rock field office.

"A determination on the suitability of these individuals is made by the FBI," Dawson told committee members. "They must complete the entire course in order to be a certified bomb technician and be incorporated in a team in the United States."

Before he received permission to carry a firearm while on duty, Cardin said he had to pass the same classes a Faulkner County sheriff's deputy would have to undergo before being allowed to carry a weapon.

The bill would only permit bomb squad members to conduct arrests for "violations of the law related to explosives and incidents involving explosives."

"They're not going to be arresting somebody for shoplifting at the local mall," Meeks said.

Meeks told committee members he had not received any opposition to the bill. No one spoke against the bill during the committee meeting.

After a preliminary review of the bill, Mark Hayes, executive director of the Arkansas Municipal League, said Tuesday afternoon that he did not see language that would pose a problem for cities or police departments. Officials with the Arkansas Sheriffs Association were not immediately available for comment.

A few committee members asked why the bill included language permitting bomb squad members to carry concealed weapons but didn't address the open carry of firearms.

"Isn't that a limiting factor when you put it into law that it says conceal carry?" said Rep. Marcus Richmond, R-Harvey.

Meeks said the lawyer who wrote the bill said Arkansas law currently allows any individual to open carry.

"You can only conceal carry under certain circumstances," he said. "So I think that's why she drafted the bill to be so specific to the conceal carry stuff is to broaden their ability to conceal carry in these circumstances. ... I've been assured by the lawyer that yes, they can have the choice between open and concealed carry."

If all Arkansans were allowed to carry weapons openly, Nicole Clowney, D-Fayetteville, asked why the bill was necessary.

"What's the purpose for this if that's true?" she said. "I think maybe my concern is that that area of the law is a little bit less settled than maybe the lawyer presented it to you."

Meeks agreed that Arkansas laws permitting open carry might still require clarification.

"Even though any citizen of the state can open carry, I guess the concern is that they can't open carry within the line of their duty without this authorization and without this proper training," he said.

After the committee meeting, Meeks said he expected the bill to appear on the House floor Thursday. State Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, will sponsor the bill in the Senate.