Super Quiz: The Last What?

1. You shall not covet.

2. The time when bar customers are told that they can order one more drink.

3. Zimbabwe.

4. Death of firstborn sons.

5. Zagreb, Croatia.

6. Muhammad.

7. Uncas, son of Chingachgook.

8. Alternate name for "Doomsday" or "Day of Reckoning."

9. Nicholas II.

ANSWERS

1. The Ten Commandments

2. Last call

3. Country in an alphabetical list

4. Plagues of Egypt

5. Alphabetical list of national capital cities

6. Last prophet of Islam

7. Last of the Mohicans

8. Last Judgment

9. Last emperor (czar) of Russia