Texarkana man, Springdale woman arrested in Northwest Arkansas in separate incidents

by Stacy Ryburn | Today at 1:00 a.m.

Fayetteville

• Jamarious Johnson, 19, of 4 Arnold Drive in Texarkana, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Johnson was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Michelle Evans, 49, of 20379 Holiday Road in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated residential burglary and aggravated assault. Evans was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Print Headline: Records

