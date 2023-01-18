Titans close game, turn back Rockets

5A-CENTRAL BOYS

JACKSONVILLE 56, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 42

In a season of up and downs, the Jacksonville Titans were all up in posting an impressive victory over the Little Rock Catholic Rockets in a 5A-Central Conference game Tuesday night in Little Rock.

Trying to climb back into the conference race and playing without Coach Victor Joyner, the Titans 11-11, 2-4) took off in the second quarter and dismantled the Rockets 56-42.

Catholic (9-10, 2-6 5A-Central) started slow but owned a 16-12 lead with 3:51 left in the first half. Jacksonville went on a 11-0 run over the next two minutes and had a 23-16 lead with 2:40 left in the half. They closed the second quarter with two three-pointers and led 29-21 at the half.

It turned out to be the blow from which the Rockets could not recover.

"I thought we improved a lot going forward,'' Jacksonville assistant coach Willie Larry said. "We have been up by double digits on Maumelle, up by double digits on Sylvan Hills, and we were even up double digits on Parkview and we haven't closed the game. Late in the game we have to execute and not beat ourselves.

"We were able to finish through the fourth quarter tonight."

Catholic narrowed the lead to 34-27 in the third, but a 10-5 run to end the quarter for Jacksonville, which was 6-of-10 shooting with 3 three-pointers, made it 44-32.

In the fourth quarter, all the Rockets could manage was cutting the deficit to win 10 points twice. The Titans led by as much as 14.

"We have been beating ourselves,'' Larry said. "The guys have started trusting the offense that Coach Joyner put together and that is just continuous movement and our guys played with just an extreme belief tonight. And that is what we needed down the stretch."

Jayce Tillman led the Titans with 23 points. Tre Brown scored 15, while Bryan Hampton and Taylor Conor had six each.

For the Rockets, Maddox Cliff scored nine and Gage Callahan had eight.

Catholic needed three minutes to score opening the game but crawled back in and trailed just 10-9 after the first quarter. The Rockets opened the second quarter with a 5-0 run and possessed a 14-10 advantage before Jacksonville grabbed control of the game.

The only flaw for the Titans was some shaky free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter, but Catholic was too far behind to take advantage. They started 1 of 4 from the free-throw line in the quarter but hit four straight in the final minute.