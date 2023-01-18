Tornado watch issued for parts of Arkansas, forecasters say

A tornado watch has been issued for most of the southern half of the state until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service said Wednesday morning.

Tornado warnings had been issued for portions of Cleveland, Jefferson, Lincoln and Lafayette counties, but a Twitter post from the weather service just before 10:20 a.m. stated that no warnings were in effect for Arkansas.

The watch means a couple of strong tornadoes are possible, along with winds up to 75 mph and hail that could be as big as a ping pong ball, a tweet from the weather service in North Little Rock said.

Updated information has shifted the slight risk area more west into the state compared to Tuesday, forecasters said in a briefing.

A slight risk of severe thunderstorms means that a storm could produce hail, damaging winds or tornadoes, according to a tweet from the weather service. These storms are the kind Arkansas may experience a few times a year.

“All thunderstorms imply lightning and the potential for flooding,” the post said.

“Showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the day today into tonight across Arkansas, especially across central, the southern flank, and the eastern flank of Arkansas,” the briefing said.

The greatest risk for strong to severe storms will be across central, eastern and southern parts of the state, forecasters said. Meteorologists are expecting the storms to be strongest on Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening, the briefing said.

Due to the rainfall expected during the storms forecasters said isolated flash flooding may be possible until the evening.

The simulated radar images have most of the storms east of the state by 6 p.m. on Wednesday.