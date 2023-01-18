UNDER THE RADAR: Mountain Home’s Robert Dover

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Mountain Home’s Robert Dover.

Class: 2024

Position: Defensive end-linebacker

Size: 6-3, 222 pounds

Interest: Division II schools

Stats: as a junior, 114 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 14 sacks

Coach Steve Ary:

“He’s probably a 4.70 electronic (40 yard dash). He’s strong for never really lifting weights. He’s a three sport-athlete. He was an All State discus thrower last year. He was All State in the decathlon as a sophomore. He was in the top 10. He’s just an athlete. He doesn’t have a lot of time for the weight room but he’s still the strongest guy on the team. He probably gets a third of the weight room that everybody (else gets)."

Next level position:

“I think he would be a good outside linebacker-edge rusher. I think he would weigh 250-255 and walk down and play defensive end. He can get on his feet and run with anybody if you put him at linebacker.

“He caught the Pulaski (Academy) kid from behind. He caught the Little Rock Christian kid from behind. He’s caught every running back in the conference from behind.”







