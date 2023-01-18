Walmart’s tech chief takes retailer honors

Walmart Inc.’s global tech leader was honored this week by a retail industry group as one of five “People Shaping Retail’s Future 2023.”

Suresh Kumar, Walmart’s global chief technology officer and chief development officer, received the award Sunday at a ceremony in New York City hosted by the National Retail Federation’s nonprofit foundation.

Fellow honorees included designer Steve Madden and executives from The Gap and Home Depot. The event was co-hosted by John Furner, chief executive officer of Walmart U.S. and the National Retail Federation’s board chairman, and Tony Spring, chief executive of Bloomingdale’s and the foundation’s board chairman.

The honorees “demonstrate the many pathways to success within retail, and serve as a reminder that our industry provides meaningful opportunities to people of all backgrounds,” Spring said.

Kumar has 25 years of technology leadership experience with companies including Google, Microsoft, Amazon and IBM.

He and the other honorees are featured in separate video interviews posted on YouTube in which they talk about their career paths in retail.