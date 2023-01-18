Webb selected to chair public service agency

Churn atop the Arkansas Public Service Commission continued Tuesday with the appointment of a new chairman -- the regulatory agency's third leader in four months.

Doyle Webb will become chairman of the Arkansas Public Service Commission, Gov. Sarah Sanders announced Tuesday. The long-time political operative and former state legislator also has served as chairman of the state Republican Party.

Webb, Sanders said, "has been an accomplished public servant, having spent his career working to improve the lives of Arkansans."

Webb's appointment comes at a critical time as the commission decides whether to pursue a settlement with Entergy Corp. over the operation and accounting practices related to the utility's Grand Gulf nuclear plant in Mississippi. Estimates project that the company potentially owes $240 million to its Arkansas customers. Entergy contends it owes nothing.

The move also marks another change at the agency's top post, which is like the quarterback of a football team.

Webb will replace Katie Anderson, who was appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson as chair on Sept. 30, though Anderson will remain on the three-member panel, sliding into one of two commissioner positions.

Anderson's appointment was announced one day before the formal departure of then-Chairman Ted Thomas, who left Oct. 1, leaving behind a critique of what he called sluggish efforts by energy providers to act on key policy issues related to solar deployment and natural gas prices.

The incoming chairman said the PSC role is a natural extension of his commitment to public service in Arkansas.

"I've always been interested in public service and this is another avenue of public service that the governor saw that my ability to preside over meetings and be fair and look out for the interests of all Arkansans, and that's something I look forward to doing," Webb said Tuesday.

Webb said he will start in the role immediately and believes his experience will help settle the turnover at the top of the commission, which regulates the intrastate rates and services of public utilities operating in Arkansas. That includes electricity, natural gas, water and telephone providers.

"I anticipate that my history of being a steady hand will carry forward onto the commission," Webb said. "And I look forward to my six years of service on the commission."

Regarding key issues such as a potential Entergy settlement, Webb avoided delving into details.

"I will quickly move to get on top of all the issues and do my best to issue opinions on what is best for the people of Arkansas," Webb added.

Moving forward, solar deployment also should continue to be a contentious issue as utilities and solar installers squabble over how to compensate homeowners and businesses that have solar panels for the excess power they generate. The commission generally has ruled in favor of consumers, not utilities.

Anderson's leadership tenure was as quiet as it was brief.

Not so with Thomas, who resigned with four years remaining on his term and criticized energy providers for lack of commitment to helping lower natural gas prices.

Inactivity in addressing spiraling natural gas prices, Thomas said could lead to higher monthly bills for consumers in the winter -- and that did occur.

"I am frustrated by the impact that high natural gas prices are having on both electric and natural gas bills," Thomas said in discussing his departure in September. "It is going to be bad this winter when the first bills come out after the home heating season begins."

Webb's appointment will expire in January 2029.

Most recently, Webb lost a bid to become state lieutenant governor. He served as the chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas from December 2008 until December 2020. Webb also once served as chief of staff to the late Lt. Gov. Win Rockefeller.

In 1994, Webb was elected to the Arkansas Senate to represent most of Saline and Perry counties. Before leaving the Senate in 2002, Webb served as vice-chairman of 11 committees. He sponsored or co-sponsored multiple bills, including legislation that established the ARKids First health care program and another that gave scholarships to children of firefighters who died in the line of duty.

Also Tuesday, Gov. Sanders appointed attorney Michael Mayton to the Workers' Compensation Commission.



