Again with bots

The commentariat, here and everywhere, has taken on journalism bots lately. Philip Martin of your statewide newspaper wrote an interesting column over Christmas as he tried to get a bot to write a holiday message. Mostly, journalists have fun with it.

Then there are journalists who have more than fun with it.

The Washington Post reports that a news website that you might have heard of--CNET--had published "dozens of feature articles" generated completely by AI since November. The bosses running CNET had to admit as much when some of its more aware readers began noticing strange things in the writing. CNET brass said it was only an experiment.

Thankfully for those of us who went to J-school, the experiment proved a failure.

Unfortunately for those of us who went to J-school, these experiments won't end.

CNET began issuing corrections on its site, appending the notes to all these features stories. To which we must ask: Features? It would seem the last kind of journalism to fall to artificial intelligence would be features. Can a bot go out and interview a drugstore owner who still keeps a soda jerk on the payroll? Can a bot ask the right questions of a top-selling author? And we doubt a machine can taste the results of a submitted recipe for venison jerky.

That might have got CNET caught in the first place. Its experiment was too difficult. It asked its "writing engine" to do too much, to be a real journalist. Technology isn't there yet. Thank God.

Bots are already writing business briefs and sports roundups. All they have to do is plug in earnings numbers and game scores in the right spaces after a human has put together the template. The next step is editorial writing, a lot of which sounds machine-written already.

CNET has put on its website that yes, it used AI to help write these stories, but those stories were "thoroughly edited and fact-checked by an editor on our editorial staff."

Well, somebody is going to have to explain the definition of "thoroughly" to the editorial staff, because some of the corrections in the copy were dumb. (A bank isn't going to pay $10,300 on a $10,000 deposit after one year; the bot thought that was the payment on a 3 percent interest rate.)

A good editor would have kept an eye out for really dumb mistakes by a real person. A better editor would have kept an eye out for veiled mistakes in the copy if the writer were a person. Which might have helped cause this problem: Are editors less inclined to double-check AI, given that HAL rarely makes mistakes?

HAL also rarely makes anything interesting, other than maybe Wordle.

Carbon-based life forms who write long-form copy can breathe easy a bit longer. Artificial intelligence is still very much artificial, and sounds like it. It hasn't figured out how to turn a phrase, or the best way to buff up a cliché, or when it's appropriate to use crude language, or what's funny about Mr. Bean, or how to interview the drugstore owner who still employs a soda jerk.

Yet.