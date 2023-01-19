Arkansans can begin filing online tax returns Monday, Department of Finance and Administration announces

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced in a news release Wednesday that Arkansans will be able to file their income tax returns online beginning Monday.

The Finance Department is already accepting paper returns, which can take six to eight weeks to process compared to four to six weeks for online returns. The busiest time of year for state tax officials is February with many submitting tax returns early, according to the news release.

The department expects to process 1.8 million individual tax returns this year. Deadline to file a return and pay state income tax is April 18.