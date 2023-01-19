The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Jan. 18, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-22-179. Antonio Holliman v. State of Arkansas, from Arkansas County Circuit Court, Northern District. Rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-22-26. Joseph Cessna v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-22-323. Teasha Edd v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-21-255. Jodeci Nash v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

CR-21-577. Samuel Herrington v. State of Arkansas, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-22-58. Synthia Travis v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Abramson and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

CR-22-457. Lorenzo Valentino McCullough v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Motion to withdraw denied; remanded to settle and supplement the record; rebriefing ordered. Abramson and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-22-137. Concepseionne Joiner v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

CR-22-171. Dartanya Stapleton v. State of Arkansas, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

CV-22-412. Samantha Navrat v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-22-365. Jill Davidson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Logan County Circuit Court, Southern District. Affirmed; motion granted. Harrison, C.J., and Brown, J., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-22-317. Jonathan Justice v. State of Arkansas, from Johnson County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CR-22-406. Todd Michael Winters v. State of Arkansas, from Bradley County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-22-146. Johnny Lee Nichols v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gruber and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CR-22-147. Johnny Lee Nichols v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gruber and Murphy, JJ., agree.