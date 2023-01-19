Arkansas Postcard Past





Fayetteville, 1916: The Lewis Brothers Co., sellers of hardware and furniture, sent this card to customers at Christmas noting it had been in business 34 years, since 1882. "The fact that we are selling to men today, who have bought goods from us since we were mere boys, is evidence to us of satisfactory dealings from man to man." The striking building anchored a corner in the center of downtown. For a look at the store decades later see Friday's feature.

