Arkansas Senate committee passes 'drag performance' bill

A bill that would classify "drag performances" as an adult-oriented business passed a Senate committee Thursday after drawing sharp criticism that it could infringe on the rights of transgender people and bar children from attending certain theatrical performances.

Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, presented Senate Bill 43 to the Senate City County and Local Affairs Committee as a measure needed to protect "innocent children." Before taking questions from committee members, Stubblefield read aloud a statement from an unnamed drag queen who questioned why parents would want their children exposed to performers who "put on makeup, jump up on the floor, writhe around and do sexual things on stage."

Stubblefield clarified the drag queen who provided the testimony worked in a nightclub for adults and that not all drag queens perform in such a setting.

A "drag performance" as defined by Stubblefield's bill requires at least one performer to exhibit a "gender identity that is different from the performer's gender assigned at birth, must be held before an audience of at least two people for entertainment and must appeal to 'the prurient interest.'"

"All these criteria have 'and' behind them," Stubblefield said. "In order for this bill to be affected you have to break every one of these."

[DOCUMENT: Text of Senate Bill 43 » arkansasonline.com/sb43/]

By requiring drag performances to have a "prurient interest" — which Stubblefield defined as a "legal term that shows excessive interests in sexual matters" — he said his bill wouldn't address performances such as Shakespeare plays where actors may play characters of the opposite sex.

Opponents of the bill who spoke during the committee meeting raised doubts over whether "prurient interest" was a term as clearly defined as Stubblefield claimed it to be.

"It seems that this bill wants to equate prurient with obscenity when that's just not consistent with what Supreme Court precedent has been for almost 50 years," said Holly Dickson, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas.

Due to the unclear language of the bill, Dickson said, lawmakers would be leaving it up to courts to determine if events such as drag queens reading storybooks to children should be classified as an adult-oriented business.

If passed, Dickson argued the legislation would violate the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment along with creating other legal issues.

"The language of this bill is so broad that it sweeps any public or private place into this regulation, so one's own home would be subject to the restrictions of this bill," she said.

Other opponents of the bill raised concerns that it could prevent transgender people from appearing in public and restrict professional entertainers.