Arkansas women come up short against No. 3 LSU, fall 79-76

The University of Arkansas women’s basketball team suffered a 24-point blowout loss to LSU inside Walton Arena on Dec. 29.

Arkansas nearly completed an upset over the Tigers 21 days later but lost 79-76 to No. 3 LSU (19-0, 7-0 SEC) on Thursday night inside a rowdy Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.

The Razorbacks erased a 14-point LSU first-quarter lead and led by a point with 2:59 remaining, but they were outscored 6-2 the remainder of the way. It was a resilient effort from Arkansas, which had five more points than the Tigers in the second half and led by as many as three.

LSU was carried by stellar play from forward Angel Reese, a frontrunner for national player of the year awards. The 6-3 sophomore transfer from Maryland had an impressive 30-point, 19-rebound night.

Reese set the tone immediately. She scored a layup after grabbing her own miss just nine seconds into the game. Jasmine Carson followed with a three-pointer less than 20 seconds later, and a Reese jumper forced Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors to call a timeout under a minute into the contest.

Chrissy Carr got Arkansas going quickly out of the timeout with her first three-pointer, but the Tigers responded with seven consecutive points. Erynn Barnum knocked down a three-pointer to trim the deficit to 14-6. After LSU scored the next four points, Arkansas closed the quarter on a 10-2 run to draw within six points.

Arkansas narrowed the lead to five off a Carr free throw early in the second quarter, but the Tigers answered with a 7-0 run to take a 12-point lead. Once again, Arkansas clawed back within five, but the Tigers put together another scoring spree to go back ahead 38-26. Layups from Barnum and Samara Spencer within the final 44 seconds of the half made Arkansas’ deficit eight points at intermission.

Reese scored the third quarter’s first basket, but from there, Arkansas showed poise to go on three different runs of at least 4-0 to keep the energetic announced crowd of 7,298 at bay. The Razorbacks scored 27 points in the quarter, including seven of Barnum’s team-high 20 points. Reese hit a pair of free throws with 29 seconds left in the quarter to give LSU a two-possession lead entering the fourth.

A deep three-pointer from Makayla Daniels with 6:23 left gave Arkansas a 69-66 lead, its first of the game. After the Tigers’ Alexis Morris answered with a three, Daniels countered again from deep. The 72-69 lead was the largest Arkansas had for the game’s remainder.

Reese had five more points in her, and 4-of-4 shooting from the foul line by freshman Flau’jae Johnson was clutch for LSU, which outscored Arkansas 10-4 down the stretch to preserve its unbeaten record. Barnum tried to give the Razorbacks a one-point lead via a three-point attempt with 24 seconds left but missed.

During the victory, Reese tied LSU great Sylvia Fowles’ school record of 19 consecutive double-doubles. She has posted double-figure points and rebounds in each game this season.

The loss moved Arkansas to 8-17 all-time when playing in Baton Rouge. Tigers Coach Kim Mulkey evened her record to 2-2 against Neighbors-coached teams, with both wins coming this season. LSU is one of three NCAA Division I team to be undefeated. The 7-0 start to conference play is LSU’s first since 2007-08.

Arkansas next plays at top-ranked South Carolina on Sunday, which is also unbeaten. It will mark the first time in program history the Razorbacks have faced top-3 teams in back-to-back games. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. Central in Columbia, S.C., with the game airing on ESPN2.