ASU men’s basketball capsule

Arkansas State men vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 9-10, 1-5 Sun Belt Conference Louisiana-Lafayette 14-4, 4-2

SERIES Louisiana-Lafayette leads 58-30

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.11.73.4

F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.11.19.7

G Terrance Ford, 6-1, Fr.8.91.9

G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.8.22.7

F Izaiyah Nelson, 6-10, Fr.4.55.1

COACH Mike Balado (78-90 in sixth season at ASU and overall)

Louisiana-Lafayette

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

F Jordan Brown, 6-11, Jr.19.27.5

G Greg Williams Jr., 6-3, Sr.13.23.9

F Terence Lewis II, 6-7, Sr.12.18.2

G Themus Fulks, 6-1, So.8.42.7

G Kentrell Garnett, 6-1, So.7.82.3

COACH Bob Marlin (234-171 in 13th season at Louisiana-Lafayette, 582-332 in 30th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASULa.-Lafayette

65.4Points for81.2

65.3Points against71.9

+2.4Rebound margin+6.6

+0.3Turnover margin-0.1

43.6FG pct.49.7

33.33-pt. pct.39.6

66.5FT pct.69.9

CHALK TALK These teams split their two meetings last season, with ASU winning 67-58 at home in February. ... This will be the 89th all-time contest between the Red Wolves and Ragin' Cajuns, the second-most in ASU history behind only 94 meetings with Arkansas-Little Rock. ... Markise Davis has averaged 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds since coming off the bench in the Red Wolves' last 3 games.

-- Mitchell Gladstone