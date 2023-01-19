Auburn extends streak with thumping of LSU

BATON ROUGE -- Wendell Green Jr. and Jaylin Williams each scored 14 points to lead No. 16 Auburn to its fourth consecutive victory, 67-49 over LSU on Wednesday night.

KJ Williams and Trae Hannibal scored 16 points apiece for LSU (12-6, 1-5), which dropped its fifth consecutive conference game.

"This was a good road win for us," Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said. "We had great balance. We knew that LSU had their backs up against the wall. We established ourselves early and led for most of the game. Wendell Green was special and Jaylin Williams built on what he has been doing."

Auburn (15-3, 5-1) never trailed in the game and was only seriously threatened in the early minutes of the second half. LSU, which scored just 21 points in the first half, finally came to life after the break.

Adam Miller, who missed all six of his shot from the floor before halftime, made a layup and a three-pointer in the first two minutes of the second session. Justice Williams, who made one field goal in the first half, added a layup and a three-pointer.

Miller and Justice Williams led a 14-5 run which pulled LSU within two points at 37-35 less than five minutes into the second half. However, Auburn went on a 15-2 run and quickly regained control. Green scored five points and Lior Berman had a three-point play in the run for Auburn.

LSU never trailed by fewer than 12 points over the last 10 minutes of the game. After reducing its deficit to two points at 37-35, LSU made only four field goals the rest of the game.

"We switched on defense really early (in the shot clock) because KJ is so good out there on the perimeter," Pearl said. "We did not want to give him any free ones. That switching defense really bothered LSU on offense. We held them to 49 points on 29% shooting. That is spectacular."

Both teams shot the ball poorly for most of the first half. With slightly fewer than eight minutes before halftime, Auburn held a 16-13 lead. Auburn then went on a 14-2 run to take a 30-15 lead. LSU reduced its deficit to 11 points and trailed 32-21 at the break.

"Give great credit to Auburn for their physicality on both ends of the floor," LSU Coach Matt McMahon said. "Their defense was terrific, very physical. Obviously you saw their ability to make it difficult for us to finish plays in the painted area. Auburn certainly dominated in the paint."

SETON HALL 67,

NO. 15 UCONN 66

NEWARK, N.J. -- KC Ndefo grabbed a rebound and made a follow-up layup with 1.6 seconds remaining to give Seton Hall a come-from-behind win over No. 15 UConn.

Ndefo grabbed his eighth rebound of the game and scored the decisive points as he was fouled on the play. He missed the ensuing free throw, but helped Seton Hall rally from a 17-point first-half deficit. He finished with 14 points.

Kadary Richmond had a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds for Seton Hall (12-8, 5-4)

Adama Sanogo had 16 points and five rebounds and Jordan Hawkins added 13 points and six rebounds for UConn (15-5, 4-5).

DEPAUL 73, NO. 8 XAVIER 72

CHICAGO -- Umoja Gibson scored 22 points, Javan Johnson added 16 and DePaul surprised Xavier.

The Musketeers (15-4, 7-1) came in rolling with 11 consecutive wins -- their best run since the 2015-16 team got off to a 12-0 start. But they came up short against the Blue Demons (9-10, 3-5).

DePaul led by seven with about eight minutes remaining and made just enough plays to come away with its first win over a top-10 team since beating No. 5 Butler exactly three years earlier at Wintrust Arena.

Zach Freemantle had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Xavier. Jack Nunge finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

NO. 10 VIRGINIA 78,

VIRGINIA TECH 68

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Kihei Clark had 20 points and became Virginia's career victories leader as a player with No. 111 as the Cavaliers handed Virginia Tech its sixth consecutive loss.

Armaan Franklin added 15 points and Jayden Gardner 12 for the Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2). Clark was tied with Mamadi Diane (2017-20) on the overall victories list and with 64 career ACC wins.

Darius Maddox led the Hokies (11-7, 1-6) with 13 points and Grant Basile had 12.

WEST VIRGINIA 74,

NO. 14 TCU 65

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Kedrian Johnson scored 20 points and West Virginia built a big early lead and outlasted TCU.

Jimmy Bell Jr. added 15 points and 12 rebounds for West Virginia (11-7, 1-5), whose players slapped hands with the student section after breaking a five-game losing streak.

Mike Miles Jr. scored 21 points while Emanuel Miller and Damion Baugh had 13 apiece for TCU (14-4, 3-3).

NO. 20 MARQUETTE 83,

NO. 22 PROVIDENCE 75

MILWAUKEE -- Cam Jones had 21 points and Tyler Kolek scored 19 as No. 20 Marquette defeated No. 22 Providence.

With members of Marquette's 2003 Final Four team, including former NBA great Dwyane Wade, cheering them on from the stands, the surging Golden Eagles won for the sixth time in seven games.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper added 13 points for Marquette. Kolek also had eight rebounds and six assists.

Marquette withstood another strong performance from Bryce Hopkins, who had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Friars. Hopkins, a Kentucky transfer, came in averaging 16.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

WOMEN

NO. 10 IOWA 84,

MICHIGAN STATE 81, OT

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Caitlin Clark had 26 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to help No. 10 Iowa beat Michigan State in overtime.

Clark, who leads the Big Ten in scoring, hit a turnaround jumper with 31 seconds left to give Iowa the lead, then sealed it with a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left.

Monika Czizano added 22 points hitting all 11 of her shots -- a school record -- for Iowa (15-4, 7-1) before fouling out.

Kamara McDaniel had a team-high 21 points for the Spartans (10-9, 2-6).

NO. 6 INDIANA 83,

NO. 21 ILLINOIS 72

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Mackenzie Holmes scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Grace Berger added 18 points to lead Indiana over Illinois.

Holmes hit six of seven shots and scored 14 points in the third quarter as the Hoosiers (17-1, 7-1) shot 68.4% for the period after trailing the Illini (15-4, 5-3) for most of the first half.

Yarden Garzon added 13 points and Chloe Moore-McNeil pitched in with 12 points and six assists for the Hoosiers.

Genesis Bryant led Illinois with 18 points.

NO. 15 OKLAHOMA 93, TCU 66

FORT WORTH -- Madi Williams scored 19 points, Reyna Scott had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Oklahoma earned its fourth consecutive victory.

Williams, playing in her hometown of Fort Worth, was 8 of 10 from the floor in 23 minutes. Ana Llanusa added 16 points and Beatrice Culliton scored 10 for Oklahoma (15-2, 5-1).

Lucy Ibeh scored 13 points and Tomi Taiwo added nine for TCU (6-11, 0-6).

NO. 18 IOWA STATE 69,

OKLAHOMA STATE 64

AMES, Iowa -- Emily Ryan scored 14 points, reserve Nyamer Diew had eight of her 12 in the fourth quarter and Iowa State defeated Oklahoma State.

Morgan Kane added 11 points for Iowa State (12-4, 4-2) and All-American Ashley Joens, despite a horrible shooting night, added 10 with 12 rebounds.

Anna Gret Asi scored 15 points to lead the Cowgirls (13-5, 3-3).

TEXAS TECH 68,

NO. 25 TEXAS 64

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Bre'Amber Scott (Little Rock Central) scored 31 points and Texas Tech earned its third consecutive victory.

Kilah Freelon had a career-high 12 points and seven rebounds and Jasmine Shavers finished with 10 points for Texas Tech (15-4, 3-3).

Sonya Morris scored 17 points for Texas (13-6, 4-2). Rori Harmon had 12 points, 9 assists and 4 steals and Shaylee Gonzales scored 10.