Benefits With Friends: Mardi Gras comes to Eureka Springs

Benefits With Friends

Krewe du Kork

Eureka Gras Dinner

What: Krewe du Kork's Steampunk Eureka Gras benefit wine dinner features guest chef Jonny Streety, a 30-year veteran chef in Northwest Arkansas who enjoys making trending and classical dishes with a Southern homestyle flare. Wine pairings will be included.

When: 6 p.m. Jan. 28

Where: Basecamp Event Venue, 150 Passion Play Road in Eureka Springs

Cost: Tickets are $75, and proceeds will benefit the Eureka Springs Historical Museum

Information: Visit eventbrite.com and search "Eureka Gras"