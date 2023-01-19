Sections
Benefits With Friends: Mardi Gras comes to Eureka Springs

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Krewe du Kork kicks off the carnival Season in Eureka Springs by beading the annual Mardi Gras Bead Tree on Spring Street. Fat Tuesday is Feb. 21, and the tree will remain on display until Feb. 22, Ash Wednesday. (Courtesy Photo/Ilene Powell)

Krewe du Kork

Eureka Gras Dinner

What: Krewe du Kork's Steampunk Eureka Gras benefit wine dinner features guest chef Jonny Streety, a 30-year veteran chef in Northwest Arkansas who enjoys making trending and classical dishes with a Southern homestyle flare. Wine pairings will be included.

When: 6 p.m. Jan. 28

Where: Basecamp Event Venue, 150 Passion Play Road in Eureka Springs

Cost: Tickets are $75, and proceeds will benefit the Eureka Springs Historical Museum

Information: Visit eventbrite.com and search "Eureka Gras"

  photo  Poster Art for the Krewe du Kork’s Steampunk Eureka Gras benefit wine dinner was created by Robert Roman Norman. (Courtesy Image)
  

Print Headline: Eureka Gras dinner benefits community’s historical museum

