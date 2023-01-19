Bentonville Planning Commission approves Alice L. Walton School of Medicine plans

BENTONVILLE -- Plans for the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine were unanimously approved by the Bentonville Planning Commission on Tuesday.

The 13.8-acre site is at 1001 N.E. J St. The project will consist of a new structure that will become the School of Medicine. The building is designed to be incorporated into the land as its roof slopes back to the west all the way down to grade, according to planning documents.

The project is designed to incorporate the existing trail network of the area, both along J Street and the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art trail network. Significant landscaping is planned, including the preservation of many existing and mature trees.

Site access will be through a curb cut onto Northeast J Street at the northeast corner of the site. There will be 224 parking spaces split between a surface lot and an underground lot. The applicant has negotiated a parking agreement with Crystal Bridges to utilize its under-construction parking garage for additional parking, according to planning documents.

The proposed school is four stories and is composed of primarily curtain-wall glass with bronze metal panels and precast concrete as additional secondary and trim materials, according to planning documents.

Waivers related to off-street parking requirements, roofline-articulation requirements and building-material requirements also were unanimously approved.

Founded by Walton in 2021, the School of Medicine will offer a four-year, medical degree-granting program that integrates conventional medicine with holistic principles and self-care practices, according to its website.

The school will be east of Crystal Bridges. Construction is expected to start this spring, according to the school website.