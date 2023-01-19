Body matching description of missing man located in Barling, police chief says

BARLING -- River Valley authorities found a body Wednesday that they said may be that of a man who was reported missing Monday.

Bryan Fuller, Barling police chief, said a body matching the description of Riley Beneux, 26, was found in a wooded area off P Street east of Arkansas 59 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday. The body was located south of Springhill Park, where Beneux's truck had been found earlier in the search.

The body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for positive identification, as well as to determine a cause of death, according to Fuller.

A post on the Sebastian County sheriff's office Facebook page Tuesday announcing a search was underway said Beneux told his family he was going to a gym around 1:30 p.m. Monday.