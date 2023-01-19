The nation in brief: Court hears appeal of Floyd’s killer

Court hears appeal of Floyd's killer

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An attorney for Derek Chauvin on Wednesday asked an appeals court to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer's convictions in the murder of George Floyd, arguing that legal and procedural errors deprived him of a fair trial.

Floyd died May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, pinned the Black man to the ground with his knee on his neck for 9½ minutes. A bystander's video captured Floyd's fading cries of "I can't breathe." Floyd's death touched off protests around the world and forced a national reckoning with police brutality and racism.

Chauvin's attorney, William Mohrman, told a three-judge panel of the Minnesota Court of Appeals that the trial judge should have moved the case out of Minneapolis because of extensive pretrial publicity and unprecedented security precautions because of protest fears.

"The primary issue on this appeal is whether a criminal defendant can get a fair trial consistent with constitutional requirements in a courthouse surrounded by concrete block, barbed wire, two armored personnel carriers and a squad of National Guard troops, all of which or whom are there for one purpose: in the event that the jury acquits the defendant," Mohrman said.

But Neal Katyal, a special attorney for the state, said Chauvin got "one of the most transparent and thorough trials in our nation's history. ... Chauvin's many arguments before this court do not come close to justifying reversal."

Appeals Judge Peter Reyes said the court would rule within 90 days. Chauvin did not attend the oral arguments.

Congressional threats decline in '22

WASHINGTON -- Direct threats or "concerning statements" made against members of Congress decreased in 2022, reversing an upward trend over the past couple of decades, the U.S. Capitol Police reported.

The department said Tuesday that it investigated 7,501 cases last year, down from 9,625 in 2021, when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"The threats against members of Congress are still too high," Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said.

The reversal in 2022 came despite one of the most prominent cases of lawmaker-directed violence in October, when an intruder broke into then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi.

Still, the number of cases had been steadily increasing. In 2017, the figure was 3,939.

While the Capitol Police said they cannot discuss specific measures in place to protect lawmakers, they did cite the 2021 opening of field offices in areas where the most threats against members of both parties have been received -- Florida and California.

Social media is partly to blame for the threats that befall members of both parties similarly, according to the agency.

"The threat assessment section's caseload has increased because people on social media have a false sense of anonymity and feel more emboldened," said Mario Scalora, the department's consulting psychologist. "This is not a problem we can only arrest our way out of."

Gunfire damages N.C. power substation

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A North Carolina utility said an electricity substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no outages.

The damage comes after a gunfire attack on multiple substations in Moore County knocked out power to more than 45,000 customers for several days in early December. There have been no arrests in those shootings.

EnergyUnited said an alarm early Tuesday alerted it to an equipment problem at the substation in Randolph County, northeast of Charlotte. It said crews found damage from an apparent gunshot and that law enforcement had been notified.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force are investigating.

The FBI is still seeking information on the attacks in Moore County, which sparked widespread concern about vulnerabilities in the nation's critical infrastructure.

Power equipment in Washington, Oregon and Nevada also has been vandalized in recent months.

Trump adviser groped man, suit says

Matt Schlapp, the head of one of the nation's largest conservative advocacy groups and an adviser to former President Donald Trump, is accused in a lawsuit of groping an employee on Herschel Walker's Senate campaign in October.

A lawyer for Schlapp, Charlie Spies, denied the allegations, saying, "The Schlapp family is suffering unbearable pain and stress due to the false allegation from an anonymous individual."

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Virginia Circuit Court in Alexandria, accuses Schlapp of "aggressively fondling" the man's "genital area in a sustained fashion" while the two were alone in a car.

The staff member filed the suit anonymously, citing privacy concerns and fear of retaliation given Schlapp's influential position as chair of the American Conservative Union, which hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference.



